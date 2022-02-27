From food to photos, Ranveer Singh shares precious moments from wife Deepika Padukone's Bangalore home

Ranveer Singh, who was last seen in a sports drama 83, has often mentioned that he wants a baby daughter like his wife Deepika Padukone. He had said that his wife was very cute in her childhood days and today once again he has proved it. The actor is currently in his in-law's place, Bangalore and is enjoying all lavish treatment. On Friday, the actress was also spotted at the Mumbai airport leaving the city. It was not known where she was headed for.

Coming back to Ranveer Singh’s pictures on his official Instagram stories, the actor has shared Badam milk, Chiroti Halu, father-in-law Prakash Padukone and Deepika’s childhood pictures.

The actress is sitting on a small toy bicycle and is looking extremely adorable. She is wearing a pink colour frock and looking with all surprised at the camera. Well, talking about Chiroti Halu, it is a typical Karnataka delicacy that is served with Badam Milk. It is considered as one of the main sweets and is particularly made for big occasions and celebrations.

The actor has shared an old picture of his father-in-law dressed in t-shirt and shorts. To note, he is a former Indian badminton player and was the first Indian to win the All England Open Badminton Championships.

Take a look at all the pictures here:

On the work front, Ranveer will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Kahani with Alia Bhatt. The shooting was done in New Delhi. The romantic drama also stars Jaya Bachchan. Both are collaborating for the second time after Gully Boy.

