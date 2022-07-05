Food, selfies & romance: Malaika Arora shares a glimpse of her Paris vacay with Arjun Kapoor; WATCH

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are one of the most adored couples in Bollywood.They are quite expressive and seldom shy away from showcasing their love for each other on social media. The lovebirds are head over heels in love with each other and they are often seen painting the town red with their mushy romance. Recently, the duo had jetted off to Paris to celebrate the Ek Villain actor's 37th birthday.

Now, Malaika shared a sneak peek of his romantic Paris getaway with Arjun on her Instagram handle and captioned it: "This weather is so romantic …. #throwback to Banta hai….. I paris @arjunkapoor." In the video, one can see the couple visiting the City Of Love together. The Chaiyya Chaiyya star also captured Arjun running at the airport to him posing at various locations and also enjoying lavish meals. They are also seen posing in front of the Eiffel tower. While the video also shows Arjun cutting his birthday cake in a restaurant and feeding her a piece of the cake.

Check out Malaika Arora's video:

Soon after, the duo's fans sent immense love to them in the comments section. A user asked them about their wedding and commented: "Shaadi kab kr rhe ho." While another user added: "Beautiful. Stay happy and stay strong for enjoy your life with best of health and happiness what I want to see and learn from each other will always. I waitting you will marry arjun...." A third user wrote: "Malaika you are so beautiful and your man is handsome."

Meanwhile, on Arjun's birthday, Malaika shared a sweet birthday note to her boyfriend on her Instagram and wrote, "Make a wish my love may all ur wishes n dreams come true happy birthday @arjunkapoor." To note, Malaika and Arjun have been in a relationship for quite some time now.

