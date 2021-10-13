Footsteps in the Sand: Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput enjoy cool oceanic breeze in the Maldives

On Wednesday, October 13, actor Shahid Kapoor jetted off to the Maldives to spend some quality time away from the hustle and bustle of the showbiz world. Just hours after reaching their luxurious stay, the Jersey star took to social media to give fans a sneak peek into his exotic vacation. Sharing a short clip of a luxurious beachy view, Shahid Kapoor enjoyed ‘stepping in the sand’ alongside the ocean shore.

In the video, fans can see him enjoying the cool oceanic breeze as he captures the scenic view of a clear sky and tranquil waters. It appears that the celebrity couple Mira Rajput and Shahid both had a romantic walk alongside the sea shore and hence the star captioned the clip as “Footsteps in the Sand.” The video only indicated that Shahid is a true water baby who finds calm while being one with nature.

Just moments after Shahid Kapoor shared the clip, even Mira Rajput teased fans with another beautiful video from their vacation. The celebrity wife, just like her husband, enjoyed the cool temperature in a swing by the sea shore. Mira captured the sky in a stunning hue of orange as the sun was just about to set. Take a look at it below:

In terms of work, Shahid Kapoor last featured in Sandeep Reddy Vanga directed romantic-drama, Kabir Singh alongside Kiara Advani. He will next feature in the remake of the South sports drama titled Jersey. Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the movie also stars Mrunal Thakur headlining the female lead character.

