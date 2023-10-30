‘For him, I'll do anything’: Fatima Sana Shaikh expresses her admiration towards Anurag Basu

We know Fatima Sana Shaikh as the actress who portrayed the role of wrestler Geeta Phogat in the 2016 sports drama film Dangal. In her impressive acting career, she has worked with director-producer Anurag Basu in the black comedy-crime movie Ludo. Now, she will be seen in Basu's Metro In Dino. In a recent interview, Fatima Sana Shaikh spoke about her fondness for Anurag Basu and their bond.

Fatima Sana Shaikh says she will do anything for Anurag Basu

In a conversation with India Today, the Dhak Dhak actress spoke highly of Anurag Basu. Fatima Sana Shaikh said that she loves and trusts the filmmaker so much that she can do any movie with him. “For him, I'll do anything. Even if Daada (Anurag Basu) calls me for a one-second role, I'll blindly do it. I love him that much,” she shared.

During the chat, Shaikh added that the Jagga Jasoos director is the only reason why she agreed to do Metro In Dino. Recalling the time when Basu had called her to narrate the story of his upcoming movie, she shared, “He had called me to narrate the story of Metro In Dino, the network was so bad that I couldn't hear and understand half of the things that he was saying, and I still ended up saying yes." "I trust him that much. Like I said, I'll do anything for him,” the Thar actress divulged further.

Fatima Sana Shaikh shared her experience of working in Dhak Dhak

Very recently, the actress portrayed a challenging role in the drama film Dhak Dhak. To ace the character, she had to drive a bike to Khardung La with her co-stars namely Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, and Sanjana Sanghi. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Fatima opened up about her experience working on Dhak Dhak and said she had a great time working with the cast.

Shaikh further spoke about the bike ride to Khardung La. She shared, “The bike riding was very easy, to be honest. It was fun because when you ride in the mountains, there's nothing more beautiful than that in the world."

"That's when you realize how overwhelming and beautiful the mountains are, how big and infinite they are, and how finite you are. That's a very humbling experience,” the actress added.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Fatima Sana Shaikh hopes to work with Shah Rukh Khan; spills beans on Dhak Dhak, Sam Bahadur