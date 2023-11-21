‘For Indian comedy’: Vir Das celebrates his International Emmy Award win; Shefali Shah, Jim Sarbh cheer for him-PICS

This morning, we woke up to the amazing news of comedian Vir Das winning big at the International Emmy Awards 2023. He won the award for Best Comedy, for his Netflix Special Vir Das: Landing, and it was a tie with the British sitcom Derry Girls Season 3. Now, as Jim celebrated his win, his fellow Indian nominees Jim Sarbh and Shefali Shah congratulated him.

Vir Das shares pictures holding his Emmy Award

Soon after winning the Emmy award for Best Comedy, Vir Das took to his Instagram account to share pictures of him holding the award. The first picture is a closeup of him, that shows him in a black formal suit, holding the trophy. In another picture, he is seen posing with his team.

“For India For Indian comedy. Every breath, every word. Thank you to the @iemmys for this incredible honour,” wrote Vir Das.

Jim Sarbh, Shefali Shah congratulate Vir Das for his International Emmy Award win

Shefali Shah took to her Instagram stories to share Emmy's Instagram post announcing Vir Das as the winner of the Best Comedy category. She wrote, "Congratulations @virdas," along with several dancing emojis. She further added, "You make us so so so proud." In the next picture shared by her, Vir is seen holding the Emmy award, and she wrote, "@virdas u won this for all of us."

Meanwhile, Jim Sarbh also shared the post announcing Vir Das' win, and shared it with a red heart emoji, and raised fist emojis.

In another story, Jim Sarbh wrote, “No luck folks.” This was in reference to him losing out the International Emmy Awards 2023 to British actor Martin Freeman. Jim was nominated at the International Emmy for Best Performance by an Actor category, for his role in Rocket Boys.

Meanwhile, Shefali Shah, who was nominated for her role in Delhi Crime season 2, lost out to Mexican actor Karla Souza in the Best Performance by an Actress category.

