Forbes 2019 Celebrity 100: Deepika Padukone FALLS six positions; Ranveer Singh climbs up in the list

As Forbes released the Celebrity 100 list for 2019, there was a major change in Deepika Padukone's position from last year. Take a look:

and emerged as a power couple in Bollywood and have been ruling the industry together. Be it their onscreen chemistry or the off-screen PDA, Ranveer and Deepika, or DeepVeer as fans lovingly call them, never fail to win the hearts. Interestingly, the couple recently grabbed the headlines after they made it to the top 10 of the prestigious 2019 Celebrity 100 list. The renowned magazine released the list today and it did come as a shock to many.

The list has been topped by Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli who secured the first position from last year’s second slot. While the list has several other shuffles as well, one of the shocking Bajirao Mastani actress, who proudly held the fourth place in the Forbes 2018 list, had slipped six positions to the tenth slot this year. To note, Deepika didn’t have any release this year due to which her earning came down from Rs 112.8 crore in 2018 to Rs 48 crore in 2019.

On the other hand, Ranveer Singh saw a slight growth and jumped up from last year’s eighth slot to secure the seventh position this year. Interestingly, 2019 has been a good year for Ranveer especially on the professional front. The Padmaavat actor delivered a box office hit with Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. Not only the movie was considered as one of Ranveer’s best performances but also became India’s official entry for Oscars 2020. This year, he made a total earning of Rs. 118.2 crore.

Among the other changes in the list, has debuted in the top 10 list courtesy the Gully Boy success. Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan also has a reason to celebrate as he climbed up to the fourth position this year from the seventh slot in 2018. Although Big B has a mixed year at the box office post the failure of Thugs of Hindostan, the stupendous success of Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 did wonders for the 77-year-old actor.

To note, , who is gearing up for his 100th release with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, was dropped from the top 10 list this year. On the other hand, cricketers Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar retained their fifth and ninth positions respectively from last year.

