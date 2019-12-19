Forbes India 2019 Celebrity 100: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan shine but Aamir Khan FAILS to make it to Top 10

Forbes India 2019 release the Celebrity 100 list of the year. The list was topped by Virat Kohli. While that was a surprise to fans, it was Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan's ranking this year that has our attention.

The Khans - , and - have ruled Bollywood for decades together. However, the trio couldn't rule the Forbes India 2019 Celebrity 100 list together. The magazine released the 2019 Celebrity 100 list today and there were some shocking shuffles in the names. The list has been topped by Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli. The ace cricketer toppled Salman Khan, who topped the list last year, for the top spot. The Dabangg 3 star had to settle down for the third spot on the list with an earning of Rs 229.25 crore. But that wasn't all that caught our attention.

As compared to 2018 Celebrity 100 list, Shah Rukh climbed out of the top 20 list and found a position in the top 10 list. The Zero star made his way to the sixth spot on the list. He found a spot below , Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and MS Dhoni. Although he did not have a single release this year, Shah Rukh was a part of The Lion King's Hindi version. He lent his voice for the role of Mufasa. Apart from that, SRK had a strong endorsement pipeline that helped him climb up from 13th position (in 2018) to 6th position. The actor boasted at earning of Rs 124.38 crore.

Meanwhile, Aamir found his way out of the top 10 spot this year. Interestingly, Aamir set camp on the 6th spot last year. This year, he tumbled down to the 15th position. Like Shah Rukh, Aamir too did not have a single release this year. However, his source of income came from endorsement. The Laal Singh Chaddha star flaunts an earning of Rs 85 crore this year.

