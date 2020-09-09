Forbidden Love: ZEE5’s Arranged Marriage & Anamika undresses Indian sexuality where desire takes centre stage

ZEE5's anthology titled Forbidden Love is a mix of four films namely, Arranged Marriage, Anamika, Rules of the Game and Diagnosis of Love. Read on to know more.

One of the major streaming platforms to ace the digital web space has been ZEE5. After gripping content like Churails, Abhay 2 and Chintu Ka Birthday, ZEE5 has now upped its game with their latest offering. For the same, four National Award winning directors have come together and dished out four different edgy and one- of-a-kind thrilling love stories.

Titled Forbidden Love, the anthology is a mix of four films namely, Arranged Marriage, Anamika, Rules of the Game and Diagnosis of Love directed by Pradeep Sarkar, Priyadarshan, Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury and Mahesh Manjrekar respectively. While the latter two films will be releasing on 24 September, feature films Arranged Marriage and Anamika have already hit the streaming platform. The feature films, spanning around 40 minutes each, take a deep dive into complex relationships.

Arranged Marriage

Revolving around the themes of infidelity, jealousy and monotony, these two films explore the dark and not-so-dark side of human relationships. In Arranged Marriage, a stellar cast of Ali Fazal, Patralekhaa and Omkar Kapoor (Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 fame) put up an intense act that is bound to hook you from the minute you hit play. The film helmed by Pradeep Sarkar is set in the busy metropolitan of Kolkata which takes us through the journey of Dev, Neel and Keya.

Dev and Neel's homosexuality becomes a point of contention as Keya tries her best to form a relationship with her newly-wed husband. Given Ali Fazal's track record of great performances, the actor stands out in this film as well. We may not see Patralekhaa often on the big screen, but the actress makes a statement with her strong performance every time she appears on screen. Omkar's character's struggle as a gay individual and the odds he faces before coming out to his parents has portrayed realistically by director Sarkar and kudos to his acting in the film. The course of the film unfolds the issues this trio faces and shines light on the stark reality of homosexuality.

Anamika

Helmed by Priyadarshan, Anamika stars actress Pooja Kumar (Vishwaroopam fame) in the leading role. Opposite Pooja is the young and suave Aditya Seal and well-known actor Harsh Chhaya. The romantic drama revolves around a simple story of a housewife who also works at a cafe. Her husband's character arc is etched as the quintessential Indian working male who is often frustrated due to work pressures. However, it is Pooja's meeting with a younger guy that turns things around. While the casting of this film is spot on, Pooja and Aditya Seal's chemistry is unmissable. Harsh as Pooja's husband brings to the fore a genuine character that is easily relatable. The film's plot is intriguing and will keep you curious till the end for an epic twist.

All in all, ZEE5's Arranged Marriage and Anamika from Forbidden Love's anthology are interesting and will keep you hooked. Both the directors' edgy and refreshing take on modern day love stories is worth a watch especially if you are scrammed for time on weekdays and want to give dark and intense dramas a much-needed break. Apart from direction and story lines, it is the solid acting prowess that makes Forbidden Love a leisurely yet impressive anthology.

