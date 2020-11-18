Force 2 turns 4: Sonakshi Sinha shares behind the scenes pictures; Says ‘Proud To Be Part of Film’

As Force 2 completes 4 years of its release today, Sonakshi Sinha has taken to social media to celebrate the milestone. Check out her post.

It has been 4 years since John Abraham and starrer Force 2 hit the theaters. And, the film is still remembered and loved by everyone, courtesy John’s hard core action and his electrifying chemistry with the Dabangg girl. As the film clocks 4 years today, Sonakshi took a walk down the memory lane and celebrated the milestone on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Rowdy Rathore star shared some behind the scenes pictures with the cast and crew members of the film and refreshed her memories associated with it. In the first picture, Sonakshi can be seen holding the clap, while co-stars John, Tahir Raj Bhasin and producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah happily pose for the camera in an outdoor location. The second one shows the actress seated on the roof of a car with John and Tahir also sitting alongside her. In another photo, the Akira star can be seen posing with the Batla House actor while peeping out from car.

Sonakshi writes, “Been 4 years since this amazing film that i am so proud to be a part of! Definitely one of the best working experiences for me, Plus KK was quite badass so win win! Thanks team #FORCE2 cant wait to work with you’ll again!! @thejohnabraham @tahirrajbhasin #AbhinayDeo #VipulShah.”

Take a look at her Instagram post:

Helmed by Abhinay Deo, Force 2 is the second installment of the Force film series. The first installment starred John Abraham, Genelia D'Souza and Vidyut Jammwal. The movie is a remake of Gautham Menon's 2003 Tamil film, Kaakha Kaakha.

Credits :Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

