Forensic: Director Vishal Furia calls Vikrant Massey & Radhika Apte ‘two of the industry’s strongest actors’

Vishal Furia, who is currently awaiting the release of his film ‘Chhori’ with Nushrratt Bharuccha is all geared up to the film the Hindi remake of the Malayalam psychological thriller titled ‘Forensic’ in both languages. Radhika Apte and Vikrant Massey are on board the venture playing central characters. The film is expected to go on floors by next month in Uttarakhand. Director Vishal Furia in a recent conversation with Times of India spoke about getting both the characters for central characters and called them ‘two of the industry’s strongest actors’. He further spoke about tackling the narrative of the film.

Speaking about getting Vikrant and Radhika on board, Vishal said, “We have Vikrant and Radhika, two of the industry’s strongest actors, on board. I am excited because they have not done much work in this genre, which is my stronghold. There has been a rise in thrillers, psychological dramas, and crime and investigation-led films and shows. But I believe that this genre has always done well with the audience. The story has to be made accessible to the audience and it has to be narrated in a relatable manner. Fear, security, and justice are all ingrained in our minds.”

Vishal further spoke about the challenges of dealing with a narrative which involves forensic science and said, “My primary challenge is to make the story believable, to tell people that forensic science is available for crime investigation and it can expedite crime-solving and probably, also help with delivering justice. That’s how Radhika and Vikrant fit in well - the actors are honest and authentic and they make the narrative believable with their craft.”

