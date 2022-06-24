Forensic: Director Vishal Furia calls Vikrant Massey 'a very honest and sincere actor'
Director Vishal Furia shares his working experience with Vikrant Massey.
Director Vishal Furia has expressed his views on working with Vikrant Massey and said that the actor comes across as a next-door guy so every character that he plays becomes relatable to the masses and they feel connected to him.
He said: "I have worked with Vikrant on two occasions Criminal Justice 1 and Forensic, on both the occasions we extensively have shot together. It has always been lovely working with Vikrant because he is a very honest and sincere actor."
Furia added: "He will listen and take the brief he will imbibe his characteristics, his own additions to the character and make the character his own so as a director that is something I would expect from an actor, to give his input and that is what he does.
"Also, the best thing about Vikrant is that he comes across as a next-door guy so every character that he plays becomes relatable to the mass audience people feel connected to him like a younger brother or an elder brother. He is very sound technically which shows in his body language when he is in front of a camera. So I have always enjoyed working with him".
'Forensic', also featuring Prachi Desai, Rohit Roy, Subrata Dutta, Vindu Dara Singh - releases on ZEE5 on June 24.
