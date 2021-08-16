Forensic: Prachi Desai joins Radhika Apte and Vikrant Massey for Vishal Furia's investigative thriller

A few weeks ago, Vikrant Massey and Radhika Apte were announced as the headliners for director Vishal Furia's investigative thriller Forensic. Now, actress Prachi Desai is also joining the cast. Directed by Vishal Furia of Criminal Justice fame, the film is a suspense thriller and will see the three actors in action. Prachi is ecstatic about joining the team soon.

While Prachi’s character details have been kept under wraps, the actress said, "I am so happy to be a part of this investigation thriller. Vishal has a very interesting vision and palette for the project. And I play a part that I have never quite attempted before. It is exciting that writers and directors are penning projects that are so unique. I have always admired Radhika and Vikrant’s work and I am so happy to be working with them. Feeding off each other’s energies while adhering to the vibe of the film and the story is what makes a film great. I can’t wait to get on set and start shooting with them."

Director Vishal is also looking forward to working with Prachi Desai. He said, "I am happy that we have Prachi coming on board for the film. She plays a crucial character. She has this intrinsic charm that makes her effortlessly sync with the story. The film will see her in a fresh light and I am so happy to have her join the cast."

Forensic is being bankrolled by Deepak Mukut, Mansi Bagla and Varun Bagla under their banners of Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. & Mini Films, and co-produced by Hunar Mukut. The producers in a joint statement also welcomed Prachi to the team and said, "Prachi’s casting was key to the film. It took us several weeks of brooding to find the right one for the part. We are so thrilled that she is coming on board. By its very nature, thrillers are such that every piece of the puzzle makes the full picture. We were looking for an assured actor who’d lend depth to the story and our search ended with Prachi."

The shooting for Forensic kicked off recently.

