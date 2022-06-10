Forensic’s Radhika Apte REVEALS she was asked to get breast implants, botox & more: I felt angrier…

Radhika Apte has emerged as one of the most skilled and promising actors over the years. She has impressed viewers and critics alike with her versatility and acting prowess in films and shows like Parched, Sacred Games, Ghoul, Phobia, and more. She was last seen in Raat Akeli Hai alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui and is now gearing up for her upcoming film titled Forensic , where she will be sharing screen space with Vikrant Massey . The trailer of the show dropped yesterday and it has received quite a positive response from the audience. Amid this, Radhika and Vikrant joined a leading entertainment portal for a chat, where the actress revealed about the times when she was asked to get various surgeries and botox to change her body.

In a recent chat with Film Companion's segment Spill The Tea with Sneha Menon Desai, Radhika and Vikrant were asked how they keep away from fitting into a mold of beauty and body standards in the showbiz, or how they deal with the pressure to look a certain way. Responding to this, Radhika revealed that she was in fact asked to get various ‘jobs’ done on her body at the beginning of her career. However, she said that it did not pressurize her, but instead, it made her angrier.

“I had that pressure before. When I was new, I was told to do lots of jobs on my body and face. First meeting I had, I was told to change my nose. Second meeting I had I was told to get a boob job. Then that continued, then I was told to do something to my legs, then something to my jaw, and something to refill somewhere here (points to her cheeks) then botox. Like, it took me 30 years to color my hair. I'm not going to get even an injection. It just put me off. I never felt pressurized by it. In fact, I felt angrier and in fact all of that helped me actually love my body even more because I was like ‘I love my body.’”

The actress further shared that a friend of her who got botox done had asked her what her problem is with the process and she replied that she does not want to hate aging as it’s against nature and that she does not want to become immortal. “But man, I'm just a bit sick and tired of people constantly doing that and which is why it doesn't affect me. I mean it affects me, but it doesn't affect me in the way that I would like to do it ever,” Radhika concluded.