Forensic Trailer: Vikrant Massey, Radhika Apte put pieces together to solve mystery of missing girls; WATCH

Earlier today, the makers have released the trailer of the psychological thriller, Forensic, starring Vikrant Massey as Johnny Khanna, a forensic officer, and Radhika Apte as Megha Sharma, a police officer. It is a Hindi remake of the Malayalam film of the same name. It also stars Prachi Desai, Vindu Dara Singh, and Rohit Roy in pivotal roles. Directed by Vishal Furia and Produced by Mini Films and Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.



The trailer of Forensic is an edge-of-the-seat thriller where young girls are murdered on their birthdays in shocking ways and their bodies are later found in Mussoorie. However, later, Johnny (Vikrant) and Megha (Radhik) come together to investigate the case. Sharing the trailer, Vikrant captioned it: "Kya har party mein hoga #BirthdayKiller uninvited guest? #Forensic Expert Johnny & Inspector Megha aa rahe hai karne yeh mystery solve!"

Check out the Forensic trailer:

Talking about the film, Vikrant said, “Forensic experts are so underrated, and I am glad that for the first time in Bollywood, we have a movie with a forensic expert in the lead." He said that a criminal case is not complete without a good forensic expert and he hopes that they do justice to this profession via the movie.



On the other hand, Radhika said that she is thrilled to return to the screens after more than a year. She added: "Even though Forensic is an adaptation of a South film, I can guarantee that the viewers are in for a surprising shock as this is not just another murder mystery." The actress called the suspense 'killer’ and said that she is super pumped for the release of the film and is looking forward to seeing the reaction of the audience. Forensic will premiere on 24th June only on the OTT platform ZEE5.

