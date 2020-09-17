Forget Aamir Khan, daughter Ira Khan is here to dole out mid week motivation as she pulls off a handstand; PIC

Aamir Khan will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan and the film will release on Christmas 2021

’s daughter Ira Khan is a social media star and she makes sure to treat her Instafam with her latest photos and workout videos. From sharing selfies to workout videos, Ira Khan always manages to win hearts and in the latest, Ira Khan shared a photo wherein she is seen acing a handstand. Earlier, she had shared photos and videos of working out with gymnastic rings, and in the handstand photo, Ira proved that she is a fitness enthusiast.

In the said photo, Ira is surrounded by the green hills of Panchgani and alongside the photo, her caption read, “Can hold it for long enough for Nupur Shikhare to leave the frame while someone clicks the picture. That's about it. But baby steps, right?" Actor Gulshan Devaiah, who is a friend of Ira, wrote in the comments section: "Not only are you standing on your own feet, you are now standing on your own hands too.”

Earlier, when Ira Khan was virtually working out with her trainer, daddy Aamir Khan crashed the Live session and interacted with the trainer and the trainer named David was the one who trained Aamir Khan for Dhoom 3 as well as PK. As for Ira Khan, she made her directorial debut with a theatrical adaptation of Euripides' Medea, which featured Hazel Keech in the titular role and it premiered in different cities across India in December last year. On the work front, Aamir Khan will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, which is a Hindi remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump, and in the film, Aamir will be seen romancing Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Check out the post here:

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan’s quarantine workout includes gymnastic rings and fans are impressed

Credits :Ira Khan Instagram

Share your comment ×