Forget Simmba, Ranveer Singh as the Tiger King in a hilarious meme will leave you in splits

Ranveer Singh couldn't stop laughing when he came across a Tiger King meme with his face on it. Check it out below.

is no stranger to memes. The actor, his fashion sense and his movies have been an inspiration for some of the best memes on social media. However, this time around, the Gully Boy star became the butt of a meme event without trying. Ranveer was transformed into a Tiger King meme and the Simmba actor couldn't stop laughing. The crime documentary has the world discussing the series on social media. While there are many memes surrounding Maldonado-Passage aka Joe Exotic, an online user decided to morph Ranveer's face on Joe's face.

Ranveer shared the meme on his Instagram Stories a few hours ago demanding the person who morphed the photo to show up. He posted the meme as Joe, Ranveer asked, "Who did this?" We would honestly love to know as well and applaud the genius's efforts! While we wait for the person to come forward, check out the meme below:

For the unversed, Netflix series Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness was released in March and has everyone's attention for a while now. The docu-series is based on Maldonado-Passage aka Joe Exotic, a former musician, Oklahoma zookeeper, gun enthusiast and big-cat keeper. The madness for the show has progressed to such a level that international country singer Blake Shelton shaved his hair to replicate Joe's hairstyle from the series.

As for Ranveer, apart from laughing at the Tiger King meme, he has been enjoying the quarantine with wife . The lovebirds are couped up in their Mumbai home, enjoying some delicious food and making us jealous!

