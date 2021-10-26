Former AG Mukul Rohatgi to appear for Aryan Khan in Bombay High Court today

Updated on Oct 26, 2021 12:59 PM IST  |  12.3K
   
News,Aryan Khan,Drug Case,Mukul Rohatgi
Former AG Mukul Rohatgi to appear for Aryan Khan in Bombay High Court today

In a major development, former Attorney General of India (AGI) Mukul Rohatgi will be representing Aryan Khan in the Bombay High Court today. Shah Rukh Khan’s son's bail plea hearing is scheduled today. News agency ANI has shared the information on its Twitter handle. To note, Aryan’s bail plea was rejected in Mumbai Session Court on October 20 and his judicial custody has also been extended till October 30. The star kid was arrested on October 3 following a raid conducted by NCB. 

Sharing the news on Twitter, ANI wrote, “I will appear for Aryan Khan in his bail matter today in Bombay High Court: Mukul Rohatgi, Former Attorney General of India.” Reportedly, Rohatgi had recently slammed the Narcotics Control Bureau by terming it as "an Ostrich with head buried in the sand. Besides Rohatgi, Khan's side comprises senior lawyers like Amit Desai and Satish Maneshinde who have fought for him in the Magistrate Court and Special NDPS Court, besides the High Court.

The HC will also hear the bail pleas of Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha today. Their bail pleas were also rejected.

Take a look at the tweet here:

 

While Shah Rukh Khan met his son for the first time after he was arrested. He met for a short period. Fans of the actor are constantly showing their support to him and dropping support messages outside his house Mannat. It is worth mentioning here that Ananya Panday is also being questioned in the same case. She was summoned by NCB. 

Also Read: Ananya Panday agreed to arrange ‘Ganja’ for Aryan Khan but later said was ‘joking’ to NCB; Reports

Credits: ANI Twitter/Pinkvilla


Comments
Anonymous : One innocent life is wasted and stuck in all this mess. May justice be done.
REPLY 0 21 minutes ago
Anonymous : No quarantine after international travel?
REPLY 0 4 hours ago
Anonymous : SRK don't play... Got the big guns out now. Good. This harassment has to stop. Save your Simba.
REPLY 1 4 hours ago
Anonymous : I am rooting for NCB. Bollywood is full of shit. Drug peddling, money laundering, prostitution racket, porn videos, underworld funding every wrong thing happening in Bollywood. That Industry needs a total cleanup.
REPLY 0 4 hours ago
Anonymous : Start with the politicians
REPLY 1 3 hours ago

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

₹20.00
₹99.00 (80%)
 Buy Now
Ptron Bassbuds In Ear True Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones With Mic, Hi-fi Deep Bass, 20hrs Playtime With Case, Ergonomic Sweatproof Earbuds, Noise Isolation, Voice Assistance - (green)

Ptron Bassbuds In Ear True Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones With Mic, Hi-fi Dee...

₹1,018.00
₹2,499.00 (59%)
 Buy Now
The Deal 15.6

The Deal 15.6" Polyester Casual Laptop Bags/backpack For Men With Adjustable Str...

₹399.00
₹999.00 (60%)
 Buy Now
Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiver For Notebook, Laptop, Computer, Macbook, Windows, Macos, (red-black)

Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiv...

₹390.00
₹599.00 (35%)
 Buy Now
Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing | Blue Pens For Good Handwriting | Ball Pens For Students | Ideal For School And Office Use | Cello Stationery

Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing...

₹85.00
₹100.00 (15%)
 Buy Now
Ptron Pride Lite Hbe (high Bass Earphones) In-ear Wired Headphones With In-line Mic, 10mm Powerful Driver For Stereo Audio, Noise Cancelling Headset With 1.2m Tangle-free Cable & 3.5mm Aux - (black)

Ptron Pride Lite Hbe (high Bass Earphones) In-ear Wired Headphones With In-line ...

₹149.00
₹899.00 (83%)
 Buy Now
Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Metal), Gun Metal

Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Met...

₹799.00
₹1,499.00 (47%)
 Buy Now
Cello Finegrip Ball Pen | Blue Ball Pens | Jar Of 25 Units | Best Ball Pens For Smooth Writing | Ball Point Pen Set  | Pens For Students And Professionals | Cello Stationery

Cello Finegrip Ball Pen | Blue Ball Pens | Jar Of 25 Units | Best Ball Pens For ...

₹99.00
₹175.00 (43%)
 Buy Now
Optima Travel Laptop Backpack, Business Slim Durable Laptops Backpack, Water Resistant College School Computer Bag For Women & Men Fits 15.6 Inch Laptop And Notebook (grey)

Optima Travel Laptop Backpack, Business Slim Durable Laptops Backpack, Water Res...

₹399.00
₹1,499.00 (73%)
 Buy Now
Noise Colorfit Pulse Spo2 Smart Watch With 10 Days Battery Life, 60+ Watch Faces, 1.4

Noise Colorfit Pulse Spo2 Smart Watch With 10 Days Battery Life, 60+ Watch Faces...

₹1,999.00
₹4,999.00 (60%)
 Buy Now
View All