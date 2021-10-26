Former AG Mukul Rohatgi to appear for Aryan Khan in Bombay High Court today

In a major development, former Attorney General of India (AGI) Mukul Rohatgi will be representing Aryan Khan in the Bombay High Court today. Shah Rukh Khan’s son's bail plea hearing is scheduled today. News agency ANI has shared the information on its Twitter handle. To note, Aryan’s bail plea was rejected in Mumbai Session Court on October 20 and his judicial custody has also been extended till October 30. The star kid was arrested on October 3 following a raid conducted by NCB.

Sharing the news on Twitter, ANI wrote, “I will appear for Aryan Khan in his bail matter today in Bombay High Court: Mukul Rohatgi, Former Attorney General of India.” Reportedly, Rohatgi had recently slammed the Narcotics Control Bureau by terming it as "an Ostrich with head buried in the sand. Besides Rohatgi, Khan's side comprises senior lawyers like Amit Desai and Satish Maneshinde who have fought for him in the Magistrate Court and Special NDPS Court, besides the High Court.