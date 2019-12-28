Former Bigg Boss 11 contestant Sapna Choudhary meets a car accident in Gurugram; Escapes narrowly

Haryanvi singer Sapna Choudhary, who was seen in Bigg Boss 11, escaped a deadly car accident in Gurugram lately. The diva also suffered minor injuries in the accident.

Sapna Choudhary, who became a household name with her participation in Bigg Boss 11, grabbed the headlines after she met with a deadly accident in Gurugram. According to the media reports, the accident took place at the Hero Honda Chowk while the renowned Haryanvi singer was returning from a shopping spree on Thursday night. While it was a near death experience for Sapna, she managed to escape the accident narrowly. It was reported that the lady suffered minor injuries in the accident.

The media reports suggested that Sapna, who was travelling in a white Fortuner, was accompanied by her driver at the time of the accident. Reportedly, another car rammed into Sapna’s car from behind, following which the former Bigg Boss contestant, who was sitting on the back seat of the car, suffered injuries. On the other hand, her car suffered significant damage especially from the backside including the number plate which was completely destroyed. Although it was a deadly accident, Sapna has, reportedly, not filed any police complaint as of now. Meanwhile, the accused in the case managed to flee the accident scene soon after the collision.

Talking about the police investigation, the officials of Badshahpur Police Station claimed that once Sapna files an FIR in the case, they will look into the matter and take actions accordingly.

To recall, Sapna, who was among the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 11, had managed to win hearts with her strong game and swag on the popular reality show. In fact, her frequent tiffs with in the house also became a hot topic of discussion back then.

