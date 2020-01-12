Former Bigg Boss contestants Ashmit Patel and Mahekk Chahal part ways; Call off their engagement

Television's adorable couple Ashmit Patel and Mahekk Chahal, have apparently ended their five-year-long relationship

The first unfortunate news in the New Year in the Telly world has come. Yes, a sad news has hit the small-screen as popular couple Ashmit Patel and Mahekk Chahal parted ways. The duo has ended their five-year-long relationship and have called off their engagement. The former Bigg Boss contestants, were in a live-in relationship and were madly-in-love. However, their relationship hit the rocks and problems started erupting between them some months ago. Since then, they have been living separately from each other.

A source revealed to the Times of India that Ashmit and Mahekk exchanged wedding rings back in August 2017, and the duo was also planning a lavish destination wedding a year later, i.e. in 2018. But, things did not go as planned and compatibility issues started arising between the two. So, they decided to push the wedding dates to give their relationship some time. However, things did not work out and eventually deteriorated further. A couple of months ago, the actors finally parted their ways and put an end to their engagement.

Talking to TOI about the news, Mahekk agreed to the big split and said that she has left Ashmit. She added to have taken the decision and walk out of the relationship. Ashmit also agreed to the news and deemed it true. He said that they are no longer together. He requested privacy on the matter and refused to comment any further.

Though the duo were a part of the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss, their love story did not start-off there as Ashmit participated in the fourth season, while Maheck was seen in the fifth season. The lovebirds started seeing each other in 2015 and even participated in reality show, Power Couple together. They were supposed to tie the knot in August-end or September in 2018, but it will happen now.

