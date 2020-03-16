Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh wants THIS Gen Y star to play his role if a biopic is ever made on him

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh, who had been the talk of the town not only for his journey on the cricket ground but also for his battle against cancer, is likely to have a biopic on him soon.

Bollywood has witnessed a trend of making biopics over the years. From sportspersons, politicians, actors and even national heroes, we have seen several biopics in the industry. And while this trend continues to rule the Indian cinema, another renowned personality is set to join the league of biopics. We are talking about former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh. According to media reports, a biopic on this Cricket World Cup hero and a cancer survivor is in the pipeline and the fans are quite excited about the same.

Interestingly, the makers are yet to make an official announcement about the same and along with the lead cast of the movie. However, recently, Yuvraj was quizzed about which Bollywood actor he would like to essay his role on the silver screen. To this, the former skipper chuckled saying, “Probably, I’d play myself — that would be a bit desperate…. hai na?” However, he soon made his pick and choose Gen Y star Siddhant Chaturvedi to play the role. “See, that’s the director’s job to decide. If it’s going to be a Bollywood film, then Siddhant Chaturvedi is a good option; I’d love to see him in the film,” he added.

To note, Siddhant, who made his debut with starrer Gully Boy, has won a million of hearts and accolades with his incredible performance as MC Sher. As of now, he is working on YRF’s much talked about Bunty Aur Babli 2 with Sharvari, Rani Mukerji and . Besides, he has also been roped Shakun Batra’s yet to be titled project with and Ananya Panday.

Credits :Times Of India

