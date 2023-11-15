Former Pak cricketer Abdul Razzaq issues public apology over controversial remark on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Former Pakistani cricket Abdul Razzaq found himself in a controversy over his recent remark at an event. While addressing the media at the press conference, the cricketer was talking about the Pakistan cricket team’s performance and coaching strategies, during which he metaphorically used actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s name. This did not go well with the internet users and sparked an outrageous reaction by the netizens and fellow cricketers on social media. In response to this, the cricketer has now issued a public apology.

Abdul Razzaq apologizes after facing uproar on his remark on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Following the wide backlash on social media, Pakistani cricketer Abdul Razzaq, in a viral video, can be heard clearing his stand. In a nearly 27-second video, he stated, “I’m Abdul Razaaq...yesterday, during the press conference, we were discussing cricket coaching and intentions. I had a slip of the tongue and mistakenly took Aishwarya Rai’s name. I apologize to her personally. I did not intend to hurt anyone. I had to give some other example, but mistakenly used her name.”

Remarkably, the apology comes hours after several former teammates and prominent figures in the cricket community condemned Razzaq’s statement.

Shoaib Akhtar criticizes Razzaq's remark on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Renowned Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar, expressing his displeasure over the statement,wrote a note on social media that read, “We don’t really intend to improve and enhance the players, in my opinion. That will never happen if you believe that I will marry Aishwarya (Rai) to have a good-natured and moral child. Therefore, you must first amend your intentions.”

About Abdul Razzaq's controversial statement

For the unversed, Pakistan’s media, during the recent press conference, raised questions about the team’s performance during the ICC World Cup 2023. Targeting the Pakistan Cricket Board, Razzaq said, “Here, I am referring to their (PCB’s) intention. While I was playing, I was aware of my captain Younis Khan’s good intentions. That gave me strength and confidence, and with Allah’s help, I was able to perform well for Pakistani cricket.”

He further added, “We don’t really intend to improve and enhance the players, in my opinion. That will never happen if you believe that I will marry Aishwarya (Rai) to have a good-natured and moral child. Therefore, you must first amend your intentions.”

