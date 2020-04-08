Four More Shots Please 2: Here's what you can expect in the new season of Amazon Prime Video show

Amazon Prime Video presents a detailed recap of season 1 ahead of Four More Shots Please 2's release.

Ahead of the release Four More Shots Please! Season 2, Amazon Prime Video is keeping the buzz alive as they drop a detailed recap of season 1. Four women, Damini, Umang, Siddhi, and Anjana meet at a bar unexpectedly and become besties for life. With life throwing their share of lemons at them, the gang of girls back each other like a pack of wolves. They live, love, make mistakes and discover themselves while they fall and learn to stand up back on their feet, stronger than before.

The first season starring Sayani Gupta, Bani J, Kirti Kulhari and Maanvi Gagroo was a rage and left the audience demanding for season 2. Four More Shots Please 2 is all set to premiere on April 17 on Amazon Prime Video, but before you take a leap, don't forget to catch the recap to dip your feet into the lives of Damini, Umang, Siddhi and Anjana and prep up for the premiere of season 2.

Four More Shots Please! Season 2 has the four best friends cuddle up once again as they tell the world to sit up and understand what women truly want. Girls will always be girls around their girls – the problems remain simple yet complicated and funny to each other. They will make new mistakes, but love each other a little more fiercely and choose themselves over society's expectations.

The second season of the Amazon Original Series, Four More Shots Please! is all set to launch on 17 April 2020 on Amazon Prime Video in India and around the world in more than 200 countries and territories. So here's a detailed sneak peek into the first season so that you know you're on the same page as you begin watching season 2.

Watch the Recap of Four More Shots Please! Season 1 here:

Credits :Youtube

