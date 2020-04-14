Four More Shots Please 2 Music Album Out: 5 fresh & upbeat new tracks that will make quarantine bearable

We bring to you five refreshing tracks from the Four More Shots Please 2 album that should find a spot on your playlist right away. Check it out below.

With people consuming more and more OTT content while being holed up inside their homes there is a whole lot to choose from. Come this Friday, Four More Shots Please will be returning for its second season. The show which created a whole lot of noise after its first season aired in January 2019, will see the lead cast of Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, Kirti Kulhari and Bani J. The show also stars Pratik Babbar, Lisa Ray, Milind Soman, Neil Bhoopalam, Simone Singh and Amrita Puri in pivotal roles.

With just a few days to go for its release, the makers of Four More Shots Please have dropped its music album which consists of seven brand new tracks as well as two remixed tracks from the show's first season. With a number of musicians and composers having worked on the album, we bring to you five refreshing tracks from the album that should find a spot on your playlist right away.

1. Killin it

If you are a fan of hip hop and pop, Killin it is refreshing number and will make you break into a jig. Sung by Natania Lalwani and composed Mikey McCleary and Natania, the song is your answer to ward off those quarantine blues.

2. Warning Signs

Sung by 'Stage 3' contestant Zoe Siddharth, Warning Signs is composed by Natania Lalwani and Mikey McCleary. The song which goes 'I saw the warning signs, I let you come inside' suggests that this season will show the ugly and dark side of relationships. Zoe's voice lends character and is undoubtedly one of the best songs of the album.

3. Lollipop

An upbeat Hindi track, Lollipop composed by Parth Parekh, Mikey McCleary and sung by Pinky Maidasani is a total winner. With references to SRK, Brad Pitt, and hinterland Hindi, Lollipop will make you groove the minute it gets on. We cannot wait to see which character’s story arc is this song dedicated to. Any guesses?

4. Sixteen

Giving you full feels of a song straight out of an American teen drama, Sixteen sung by Medha Sahi in season 2 is sure to remind you of the good ol' days of school and college romance. Crushes, love and infatuation -- all elements packed in one song of the days gone by.

5. Your Body On My Body

Another ballad that will remind you of love, Natania Lalwani creates magic with Your Body On My Body. Composed by Natania Lalwani, Parth Parekh and Mikey McCleary, the song sets the tone and highlights the romantic moments of the four imperfect women in the series. The Four More Shots Please Season 2 Music Album is available on Amazon Prime Video and exclusively on Amazon Prime Music. The web series will begin airing on 17 February 2020.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×