Four More Shots Please 2 star Milind Soman has a sweet message for Ankita Konwar on their wedding anniversary

Four More Shots Please 2 actor Milind Soman shared a love-filled message for wifey Ankita Konwar on their second marriage anniversary. Here's how he made her feel special.

Milind Soman made many heads turn as the sexy Dr. Aamir Warsi in Four More Shots Please 2. His chemistry with Sayani Gupta aka Damini Rizvi Roy was on fire, and there's no doubt about the fact. While we still cannot take our minds away from Dr. Warsi, Milind is living the best phase in his personal life. The handsome hunk celebrated his second marriage anniversary with his beautiful wifey Ankita Konwar. Yes, the couple completed two years of marital bliss yesterday (April 22, 2020).

The duo has broken many stereotypes with their marriage and is continuing the streak. They kept on their 'unique couple' tag and celebrated two years of togetherness in the fittest way possible. As we all know that Milind and Ankita are fitness enthusiasts, so they added this pinch to their special day. They marked their special moment amidst the Coronavirus lockdown by sweating it out together. Yes, the couple worked out together and climbed 300 floors to enter their third year of marriage.

It was Milind's idea to make their anniversary special this way, Ankita just believed him and joined him for the 'fit anniversary.' Surprisingly, Ankita pulled it off quite well and did everything with ease. The actor also wrote a heartwarming and sweet message for his wifey to make her feel extra loved and special. He wrote, 'My day lights up when you smile, and I will do all I can to keep it that way.' =

Milind also turned his shayrana andaaz and said, 'Meri aankhon ne chuna hain tujhko..' The actor also revealed that it was the only day that Ankita dressed up for him. Both of them shared some throwback photos and got all nostalgic.

Take a look at the duo's posts here:

What are your thoughts on this beautiful couple? Also have you watched Four More Shots Please 2 yet? How did you like it? Let us know in the comment section below.

