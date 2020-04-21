Four More Shots Please actress Lisa Ray teaches her adorable twins to practice social distancing; See Pics

Recently, actress Lisa Ray had shared adorable photos of her twins, who she calls Souffle, spending time with the cast members of the series.

Four More Shots Please! season 2 dropped last week and since then has been the rage online. The fab four returned to the small screen and the new season of the show has been receiving mixed reviews from all corners. The web series features Maanvi Gagroo, Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta and Bani J in lead roles and narrates the tale of how at the end of the day, friends are everything, how it is okay to make mistakes and so many other things for that matter. In the supporting roles, it also stars a bevy of actors like Lisa Ray, Shibani Dandekar and Milind Soman among others.

Recently, actress Lisa Ray had shared adorable photos of her twins, who she calls Souffle, spending time with the cast members of the series. On Tuesday, she shared another photo of her twins practising social distancing. Lisa revealed she has training the kids on wearing masks. "What will my Souffle make of this time? I try to make it clear, mama has internalised the source of her joy : the process of thinking and reflecting on life. How do I ensure they see the human family’s connection to nature and each other is sacred and immutable behind the masks?"

In the photo, Ray's twins can be seen standing at a distance from each other and wearing masks. Check out the pictures below:

