Four More Shots Please Season 2: Here are some interesting facts about Maanvi Gagroo, Sayani Gupta’s show

Maanvi Gagroo, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J and Sayani Gupta starrer Four More Shots Please season 2 has been one of the most awaited shows of the year and has been receiving rave reviews from the audience.

With the lockdown getting us all stuck at home in order to stay safe from the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, the OTT platforms have been our only knight in the shining armour. It goes without saying, that each one of us has been looking for suggestions to watch on OTT platforms. And in this crisis situation, Anu Menon and Nupur Asthana came with the much talked about and much awaited season two of their popular show Four More Shots please which was released on Amazon Prime on April 17 this year.

Starring Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, Bani J and Kirti Kulhari in the lead, Four More Shots Please season 2 revolves around four friends who met at a pub in Mumbai, bonded over drinks and how they deal with various ups and downs in their lives. After the stupendous success of the first season, all eyes were on the second season and the fans had high expectations from Four More Shots Please Season 2. And as expected, the new season of the series stood true to the expectations and turned out to be a roller coaster ride of emotions, with its admirably unapologetic protagonists dealing with situations like same sex love, a failed marriage, cheating partners and business woes. So, as the team of Four More Shots Please season 2 is winning hearts, here are some of the unknown facts about the show:

Four More Shots Please Season 2 was shot in Istanbul, Udaipur and Mumbai

The second season of this much talked about show was shot at some of the most interesting locations in Istanbul, Udaipur and Mumbai. The beautiful locales in the show are definitely giving major travel goals to the audience. Rangita Pritish Nandy, who is the creator of the series, emphasised that the picturesque location will add charm to the show. “For season 2 we’ve leapt across the seas and headed to gorgeous Istanbul and gone nearer home to Udaipur. These places add scale, a throbbing vibe and charm to the show. Of course, the millennial Mumbai story remains a big part of the friendship between our four; its sites, its people, its streets. Four More Shots Please is nothing without South Mumbai, and Udaipur and Istanbul partner Mumbai well as we take our story forward,” she was quoted saying.

Bani J lost her mother before shooting for the climax scene

The climax scene of Bani J’s character aka Umang Singh’s story is one of the key elements of the show. It is grabbing a lot of attention for all the right reasons. And while Bani was looking forward to shooting the scene, it ended up being one of the most difficult scenes for her as she lost her mother just before she went to shoot the climax. Although she did go for the shooting, but couldn’t shoot and ended up crying endlessly for four hours in her trailer.

Lisa Ray was unsure about shooting intimate scenes with Bani J

Lisa Ray and Bani J, who have played the role of a homosexual couple in Four More Shots Please series, have been winning hearts with their performance. Interestingly, the second season will witness the ladies tying the knot in a lavish wedding. While it is garnering a lot of attention, Lisa recalled that she was quite unsure about doing the scenes with Bani as the latter was too shy during the reading sessions.

Maanvi Gagroo was apprehensive about doing intimate scenes

Maanvi’s character Siddhi Patel had grown in the second season especially in terms of her sexual awakening. While the show featured intimate scenes of the actress, Maanvi revealed that she was very apprehensive in the first season as it was new to her. “But in Season 2, I was really scared, because like you've seen in the trailer, and it's in the first episode itself. I was like 'oh my god',” she added.

Kirti Kulhari wasn’t friends with Sayani, Bani and Maanvi before the show

The chemistry between the lead actresses in the show has been incredible and never fails to give major friendship goals to millennial. However, much to everyone’s surprise, these ladies weren’t friends before they were roped in for the show. Talking about the same, Kirti said that she didn’t know any of them. “I had met Sayani a couple of times and thought she was wonderful in Margarita with a Straw. I had known of Bani and Maanvi I had never even heard of,” she added. And looks like Four More Shots Please series have given them some new friends as they have developed a great bond now.

