Four More Shots Please Season 2 Twitter Review: Netizens REACT to Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo’s show

As Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, Kirti Kulhari and Bani J starrer Four More Shots Please season 2 is out now, here’s what the netizens have to say about it.

With lockdown being extended to a little more than from what we all had expected, we have been looking for different sources of entertainment during this quarantine break. Amid this, Four More Shots Please season 2 has come as a knight with a shining armour for people looking for new OTT series to binge watch these days. Star Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, Kirti Kulhari and Bani J in the lead, the web show was one of the most awaited series this year courtesy the stupendous success of the first season of Four More Shots Please.

Interestingly, the second season which had the same four characters as the centre of the storyline has come with some more drama, emotions and has opened to mixed reviews from the audience. And while it is one of the most talked about things on social media at the moment, micro-blogging site Twitter is also buzzing with netizens’ review for this much talked about show. While many are of the opinion that Four More Shots Please have grown in terms of the story line and the way the characters are presented, they are of the opinion that first season was better than the second.

A Twitter user wrote, “Totally disappointed with Season 2. I don't understand why there's need for Season 2. After season 1 my expectation was too high from this season. But after binge watching last night, I felt totally disappointed. #FourMoreShotsPlease.” On the other hand, another user tweeted, “Finished #FourMoreShotsPlease S2, and I have to say the show has really grown into its own. The characters are much more developed, and the bond is amazing. Makes you want that kind of a friend group. The cinematography, direction, pace of the show everything is top notch. So Fun.”

Here’s a look at how netizens react to Four More Shots Please Season 2:

Totally dissappointed with Season 2. I don't understand why there's need for Season 2. After season 1 my expectation were too high from this season. But after binge watching last night, I felt totally disappointed. #FourMoreShotsPlease — Nikesh Belani (@iamnikeshb) April 17, 2020

#FourMoreShotsPlease is a fun show.

Liked season 1 and season 2 has grown to be more mature in both writing and acting.

Star cast are so much likeable and believable

3.5/5

Recommmeded — Aavas (@Aavas__) April 17, 2020

Season 2 is as indulging as Season 1, Also it talks about the grey area our society still has not accepted like co-parenting, open marriages child custody. @maanvigagroo it was the best standup comedy I ever heard #FourMoreShotsPlease . @bani_j @IamKirtiKulhari @sayanigupta — Kirti Singh (@08Kirti) April 17, 2020

Finished #FourMoreShotsPlease S2, and I have to say the show has really grown into its own. The characters are much more developed, and the bond is amazing. Makes you want that kind of a friend group. The cinematography, direction, pace of the show everything is top notch. So Fun — Ahmad (@ahmadasifxo) April 17, 2020

Well I finished season two of #FourMoreShotsPlease and can confirm that it’s still super groundbreaking and leaves you wanting more. @Lisaraniray character is still my absolute favourite thing about the series. — Mariana (@theskeeta) April 17, 2020

OMG!!!! What an epic #FourMoreShotsPlease2 !!! Love, Romance, heartbreaks, self love, freedom, independence , sacrifice, emotions , decision and so much more.... Can’t wait for season 3 already !!! #FourMoreShotsPlease — Amrita Chandan (@KeraAmrita) April 17, 2020

If This is call girl empowerment, then, nymphomaniac, hatred, overconfidence, arrogance ,are the most important in today's women life, but the sad part is who they acted have Normal life...and they know #FourMoreShotsPlease — Gourab (@goura1828) April 17, 2020

