Four More Shots Please Season 2 Twitter Review: Netizens REACT to Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo’s show

As Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, Kirti Kulhari and Bani J starrer Four More Shots Please season 2 is out now, here’s what the netizens have to say about it.
With lockdown being extended to a little more than from what we all had expected, we have been looking for different sources of entertainment during this quarantine break. Amid this, Four More Shots Please season 2 has come as a knight with a shining armour for people looking for new OTT series to binge watch these days. Star Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, Kirti Kulhari and Bani J in the lead, the web show was one of the most awaited series this year courtesy the stupendous success of the first season of Four More Shots Please.

Interestingly, the second season which had the same four characters as the centre of the storyline has come with some more drama, emotions and has opened to mixed reviews from the audience. And while it is one of the most talked about things on social media at the moment, micro-blogging site Twitter is also buzzing with netizens’ review for this much talked about show. While many are of the opinion that Four More Shots Please have grown in terms of the story line and the way the characters are presented, they are of the opinion that first season was better than the second.

A Twitter user wrote, “Totally disappointed with Season 2. I don't understand why there's need for Season 2. After season 1 my expectation was too high from this season. But after binge watching last night, I felt totally disappointed. #FourMoreShotsPlease.” On the other hand, another user tweeted, “Finished #FourMoreShotsPlease S2, and I have to say the show has really grown into its own. The characters are much more developed, and the bond is amazing. Makes you want that kind of a friend group. The cinematography, direction, pace of the show everything is top notch. So Fun.”

Here’s a look at how netizens react to Four More Shots Please Season 2:

