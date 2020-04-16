Four More Shots Please season 3 with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma, Malaika and Amrita Arora? Hell Yeah

Kareena Kapoor Khan was missing her girl gang aka Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora when she gave a great idea.

Kareena Kapoor Khan indulged in a little throwback today. The actress shared a picture of her girl gang featuring Karisma Kapoor, and Amrita Arora. The actress shared the picture with the caption, "We've gone from a table for 4 to 4 different tables." She added, "Can't deal with being away from my #GirlGang for thisss long." Several fans took to the comments section to shower their love on the girl gang. However, Amazon Prime Video took a chance to ask the girl gang a show of their own.

"y'all deserve a separate show," the comment read. Kareena responded to the comment with the BEST IDEA EVER. She began by saying, "I know where you are headed." She then delivered the idea: "You're suggesting four more shots please season 3, right?" Amazon Prime Video left no time to make the image into a creative. They transformed Kareena's photo into a possible season 3 poster.

Check out Karisma Kapoor's post below:

We honestly wouldn't mind watching the four gorgeous stars stepping out and painting the town red with their friendship and love! It would serve as an interesting watch. Karisma has already made her OTT debut with Mentalhood. Maybe, this could be the perfect opportunity to see Bebo and Lolo together in one frame! What do you think? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Meanwhile, Kareena's comment comes just a day ahead of Four More Shots Please season 2's release. The season 2 stars Maanvi Gagroo, Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari and Bani J in the lead. The new season sees the women reprising for yet another round of madness, problems and shots, Maanvi, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, revealed details of her character Siddhi in the new season.

