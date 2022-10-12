Four More Shots Please Season 3 Trailer: Kirti, Sayani, Maanvi and Bani J are back with more drama and fun
Four More Shots Please! will start on October 21 on Amazon Prime.
The trailer for Season 3 of the web series Four More Shots Please! has been released today. With the new season, the girl gang is back with triple the fun and more drama. Starring Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, and Bani J in the lead roles, Season 3 will see Prateik Babbar, Lisa Ray, Neil Bhoopalam, Rajeev Siddharth, Amrita Puri, Simone Singh, and Samir Kochhar reprising their respective roles whereas Jim Sarbh, Sushant Singh, Shilpa Shukla, and Rohan Mehra will be the new faces.Produced by Pritish Nandy Communications, created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and Ishita Pritish Nandy, directed by Joyeeta Patpatia and written by Devika Bhagat, with dialogues by Ishita Moitra, the show will be available from October 21.
Trailer:
The trailer shares a riveting glimpse into the life of four friends - Anjana Menon (Kirti Kulhari), Damini Roy (Sayani Gupta), Siddhi Patel (Maanvi Gagroo) and Umang Singh (Bani J) who strive to navigate through the challenges of life, love, and their own flaws. With new faces, old, and an intriguing storyline, the third season of Four More Shots Please! promises to be the most personal season for these 4 women, packed with heady romance, drama, humour, relationships, and of course, their forever friendship.
About the show:
Talking about the show, Sayani Gupta said that the third season will see the girls having more fun, their camaraderie deepening, their fierceness expanding, but also their acceptance of their frailties. “I am very excited for the viewers who have been writing in every day, asking about the third season, to watch the show,” she added. Kirti Kulhari said, “It’s the love for 4msp that keeps pushing us to do better every season. Hoping that we have managed to do it once again. This season the girls are sassier, sexier, and more empowered to make their mistakes and learn from them.”
“With the new season of Four More Shots Please!, we are leveling up from where we left the last season and offering a deep dive into the character arcs that would intrigue the viewers,” said Bani J. Maanvi Gagroo said in the new season, Siddhi will make mistakes, she will face challenges, she will stumble and fall more than a few times. But, she won’t give up.