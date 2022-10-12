Four More Shots Please Season 3 Trailer: Kirti, Sayani, Maanvi and Bani J are back with more drama and fun

The trailer for Season 3 of the web series Four More Shots Please! has been released today. With the new season, the girl gang is back with triple the fun and more drama. Starring Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, and Bani J in the lead roles, Season 3 will see Prateik Babbar, Lisa Ray, Neil Bhoopalam, Rajeev Siddharth, Amrita Puri, Simone Singh, and Samir Kochhar reprising their respective roles whereas Jim Sarbh, Sushant Singh, Shilpa Shukla, and Rohan Mehra will be the new faces.Produced by Pritish Nandy Communications, created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and Ishita Pritish Nandy, directed by Joyeeta Patpatia and written by Devika Bhagat, with dialogues by Ishita Moitra, the show will be available from October 21.

Trailer:

The trailer shares a riveting glimpse into the life of four friends - Anjana Menon (Kirti Kulhari), Damini Roy (Sayani Gupta), Siddhi Patel (Maanvi Gagroo) and Umang Singh (Bani J) who strive to navigate through the challenges of life, love, and their own flaws. With new faces, old, and an intriguing storyline, the third season of Four More Shots Please! promises to be the most personal season for these 4 women, packed with heady romance, drama, humour, relationships, and of course, their forever friendship.