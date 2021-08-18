Four years of Bareilly Ki Barfi: 5 funny moments from the Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao & Kriti Sanon film

There was an era when Bollywood was thriving on the luxurious-house, affluent-family, rich businessman’s son falling for middle-class girl stories (cough Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham cough), but it’s safe to say that we have moved quite a few blocks away from them. Since the last few years, the storytellers in Bollywood have found a way to bring out characters from the nooks and crannies of small towns, and put them on the big screens, without necessarily being labelled as an ‘art film’.

One such film to arrive in our theatres was ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ in 2017. Come on now! The name of a small town in Uttar Pradesh in the title of a film? Who could have possibly seen that coming? But director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s vision translated well on celluloid and made a mark on the audience’s hearts. The Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon, Rajmummar Rao's film gave some genuine, funny, and heart-touching moments while taking us through the roller-coaster ride that was Bitti Mishra (Kriti), Chirag Dubey (Ayushmann), and Pritam Vidrohi’s (Rajkummar) lives.

The basic plotline of the film follows Bitti’s quest at first finding, and then liking, the author of the book, ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’, thinking that she’s the main character ‘Barfi’ about whom the book has been written. Chirag, the real author, makes many attempts to faze Bitti away from Vidrohi, whose alias Chirag had used while publishing the book. One thing leads to another, and we get a rather funny chain of events.

As the film turns four today, let us look back at five scenes from the film that had audiences cracking with laughter.

1. When Vidrohi fixes Bitti’s father, Narrotam Mishra’s (Pankaj Tripathi) sprained neck and the latter gets a sigh of relief. He says, “Sandaas se leke Susheela tak sab dikh raha hai” (I can see everything – from Susheela to the toilet)

2. When Chirag has a final test for the meek-natured Vidrohi, and the latter aces it like a boss. As a part of the test, Vidrohi parks his bike in the middle of a road, leading to angry traffic. Vidrohi gets down, chews a paan, gets into his ruffian-like character, and simply rides away in swag.

3. When Chirag thought turning Vidrohi into a rough-mannered guy would be a lost cause, but the latter surprised him and went, “Rangbaaz log toh mudke hi nahi dekhte naa bhaiyaa”.

4. When Bitti’s mother Susheela Mishra had a different treatment for every man that entered the house, after all, she has the ‘get unmarried daughter hitched ASAP’ mission. Married men would not receive any favors, while single men got asked, “Sharbat peeyo ge beta?” (Would you have some sharbet, son?)

5. When Vidrohi dons his uncouth self and tells the waiter ‘kaun poochega kya lijiyega?‘ (Who’s gonna say, ‘what’ll you have?’) and then immediately turns to Pritam and goes ‘theek tha bhaiya?’ (Was it okay, brother?) Hilarious!

What are some of your favorite moments from this blockbuster of a film? Tell us in the comments below!