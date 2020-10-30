France Attack: Kangana Ranaut expresses anguish over horrific incident; Says 'this is unbearable now'

Among others, Kangana Ranaut has also condemned the ghastly incident of a woman being decapitated in France on Thursday. Check out her tweet.

The entire world was left in shock after getting the news about a woman being beheaded by a knife attacker who also attacked two more people in France’s Nice. The horrific incident reportedly took place on Thursday. Meanwhile, the cops have confirmed the death of three people. Other than that, many others were injured in the same. Christian Estrosi, Mayor of Nice, has tweeted about the incident and confirmed that it took place near the Notre Dame church in the city.

Reports also suggest that the attacker has been detained and the aforementioned area has been reportedly cordoned off by the cops. Many netizens and celebs have reacted to the incident on social media. Among them is who tweets, “Oh no!!!! Another beheading more murders of innocents in the name of ‘Allah’ this is unbearable now, I am in disbelief how can people be so dumb to believe beheading non believers will please their God…”

Check out Kangana Ranaut’s tweet below:

Oh no!!!! Another beheading more murders of innocents in the name of ‘Allah’ this is unbearable now, I am in disbelief how can people be so dumb to believe beheading non believers will please their God ...#FranceBeheading https://t.co/wSDn2s5kkK — Kangana Ranaut (KanganaTeam) October 29, 2020

The actress had earlier also strongly reacted to the Paris attack that happened sometime earlier. A middle school teacher was reportedly beheaded by a man in a ghastly incident that rocked the France capital. Talking about the same, Kangana earlier wrote, “I get really baffled a religion so intolerant to criticism and scrutiny absolutely male centric does not worship women, animals, plants or environment yet in today’s times it’s the fastest growing religion and also gets defended by the intellectuals, How come???”

