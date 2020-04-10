Freaky Friday: Sara Ali Khan calls herself a 'creepy kid' in an adorable throwback pic; Fans strongly disagree

Sara Ali Khan shared a throwback photo to prove, though the physical transformation, somethings haven't changed.

Sara Ali Khan has just shared the perfect Flashback Friday moment. It is no secret that Sara has undergone a massive physical transformation. We have enough and more proof of the same. Sara decided to share yet another photo proof reminding us of her jaw-dropping transformation. The Love Aaj Kal star created a collage of her then and now picture to reveal how much has changed over the years. However, she also used the opportunity to remind us that some things haven't changed.

She shared a photo from her teen years and compared it with one of her recently clicked. The throwback picture sees Sara dressed for a wedding with mehendi designed on her hand and adorned with maang tikka. In the recent click, Sara was seen dressed up in a similar fashion. Sara pointed out that she still holds on the same pose, same expression and the same conviction. She shared the photo with the caption, "p.s I know I look like a creepy kid that could justify fright but kindly ignore the devilish expression and look beyond at my consistent continuity."

However, fans disagreed. Several fans took to the comments section to assure Sara that she doesn't look creepy. "Left wali zada cute hai," referring to the teenage version of Sara. "You don’t look creepy, you look perfect," added another. "

Check out Sara's latest Instagram post below:

Do you think she's a "creepy kid"? Let us know in the comments below.

On the work front, Sara's next project is Coolie No. 1. She stars opposite in the David Dhawan directorial. Apart from that, she also has a project opposite and Dhanush titled Atrangi Re. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan pull off a fun 'Knock Knock' video and it is funny AF; WATCH

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016

Read More