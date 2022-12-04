Freddy, Cirkus to Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4: List of movies and web series to watch in December 2022

December is here which means a wide array of new films and web series for audiences will be released this month. And we don’t mean only in terms of fresh releases, but some of the old favourites return with a new season. From Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F's Freddy, Ranveer Singh's Cirkus to the fourth season of Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor's Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan here is a list of all the movies and web series that you can watch in December 2022. Movies:

Freddy In the film, Kartik Aaryan portrays a never-seen-before avatar of psychic Dr. Freddy Ginwala, a dentist haunted by his horrific past. While Alaya F plays Kainaaz Irani, his love interest, who is stuck in a physically abusive marriage. Release date: 2 December 2022

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

Qala Qala is about a talented singer, who is haunted by her past with a rising career and copes with the pressure of success, a mother's disdain, and the voices of doubt within her. It stars Tripti Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee, and Babil Khan in his film debut. Release date: 1 December 2022

Where to watch: Netflix

An Action Hero The film is about Maanav Khurrana (Ayushmann Khurrana) a Bollywood actor, who ends up in a fatal accident, and is on the run. While Jaideep Ahlawat also plays the lead. Release date: 2 December 2022

Where to watch: Theatres

India Lockdown India Lockdown deals with the repercussions of the COVID-19 lockdown in India and how the people struggled through it. It stars Shweta Basu Prasad, Aahana Kumra, Prateik Babbar, Sai Tamhankar and Prakash Belawadi. Release date: December 2, 2022

Where to watch: ZEE5

Salaam Venky The film is centered around a true story of a mother (Kajol) and her son, Venky, who suffers from Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Release date: 9 December 2022

Where to watch: Theatres

CAT The story is about an innocent man, who is thrown into a drug trafficking conspiracy between gang lords, cops, and political powers. It features Randeep Hooda in the lead. Release date: December 9, 2022

Where to watch: Netflix

Cirkus Cirkus stars Ranveer Singh Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, Mukesh Tiwari, Siddharth Jadhav, and Varun Sharma. It is set in the 1960s and Ranveer plays a double role. Release date: 23 December 2022

Where to watch: Theatres

Govinda Naam Mera Vicky Kaushal stars as a choreographer accused of killing his wife, played by Bhumi Pednekar in a case, where there is no dead body. While Kiara Advani essays the role of Kaushal's girlfriend. Release date: 16 December 2022

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar



Blurr The story of a woman, Taapsee Pannu who's slowly losing her sight whilst trying to investigate the death of her twin sister. Release date: December 9, 2022

Where to watch: ZEE5

Web series: Faadu: A Love Story Faadu: A Love Story is about Abhay, the poet who falls in love with Manjiri, a poetess who has a different philosophy about life. Release date: December 9, 2022

Where to watch: Sony LIV

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4 Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4 revolves around the life of Nandini Murthy (Niti Taylor) and Manik Malhotra's (Parth Samthaan) love story, friendship, and much more. Release date: December 2, 2022

Where to watch: Voot

Moving With Malaika In the show, fans will get to see the star up close and personal in this show which will uncover several aspects of Malaika Arora's life. Release date: December 5, 2022

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

