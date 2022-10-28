Freddy FIRST LOOK: Kartik Aryan introduces his character Dr Freddy Ginwala; Poster leaves fans intrigued

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, has an exciting line-up of films, and Shashanka Ghosh directed Freddy is one of them. The actor will be collaborating with Alaya F for the first time in this movie, and fans can’t wait to see the fresh pairing. Just yesterday, it was revealed that Freddy will directly release on Disney+ Hotstar. Now, there’s another exciting update for fans who were waiting to see Kartik’s look for the film. Makers of Freddy have unveiled the first look poster of the movie, and it looks absolutely brilliant! First Look poster of Freddy starring Kartik Aaryan

A few hours ago, Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram to share a poster of Freddy, which showed a tortoise with a set of dentures on its back. The set of teeth held a rose in between, and the poster piqued fans’ curiosity. While sharing the poster, Kartik wrote that the first look of his character in Freddy will be unveiled soon. Two hours later, Kartik shared the first look of his character, Dr Freddy Ginwala, and wrote, “Dr Freddy Ginwala Appointments opening soon #Freddy.” In the latest poster, Kartik is seen holding a set of dentures in his gloved hands, with a hint of blood. His expression is mysterious, leaving all of us guessing what's in store. This poster has truly heightened the intrigue for Freddy, as people wait with bated breath for its upcoming release. Check out the posters below.

Fans react to Freddy’s first look poster Needless to say, fans were left intrigued with the poster, and while one fan wrote, “This looks so DARK N INTENSE!! Man DR FREDDY GINWALA ji CANT WAIT FOR THE APPOINTMENT!,” another fan commented, “Another versatile character loading.” Another fan wrote, “Omggggg sooooo excited!!” Details about Freddy’s release date Meanwhile, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the makers have finalized a release date. While an official release date announcement is yet to be made, a source close to the development informed us, “Freddy will be released on December 2, 2022. After much discussion, the team feels that this will be an apt date to introduce the film to the world. An official release date announcement will be made soon.”

