Freddy: Kartik Aaryan shares his FIRST LOOK from the film; Jacqueline Fernandez has a unique reaction

It is a good day for all the Kartik Aaryan fans out there as the actor’s latest Instagram picture will get you all excited. Ever since it was announced that Kartik is all set to explore a new genre with his upcoming film Freddy, fans were elated. And now, that the film is finally on the floors, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor has shared a picture of him from the set. Taking to his Instagram handle, Kartik Aaryan shared a picture of his silhouette that appears to have been taken on the sets of his upcoming movie Freddy. Although nothing can be visible, Kartik appears to have a serious look on his face. Sharing the picture he wrote “#Freddy” with a black heart. The moment he shared this picture fans showered love in the comments section. Even Jacqueline Fernandes could not hold her excitement and took to the comments section to write “Whoop Whoop” in the comments section. Kartik replied to her comment with a big smile. Take a look:

Television actor Shaheer Sheikh’s wife Ruchikaa Kapoor who too is a part of the crew of Freddy took to her Instagram to share a picture of the clapboard and Kartik, whose face is hidden behind it. Well, this is the same picture that Kartik had posted a few weeks back to announce that Freddy has begun filming.

The upcoming movie will be produced by Balaji Telefilms and Jay Shewakramani (Northern Lights Films). The romantic thriller is said to be packed with unpredictable twists and sharp turns. The characters in the movie are set to take the movie buffs on a dark and chilling roller-coaster ride, where the lines between love and obsession will blur.

