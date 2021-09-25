'Freddy is nearing a tough goodbye': Kartik Aaryan gets emotional as he shares a new PIC

Since Kartik Aaryan began the shoot of his romantic thriller, Freddy, fans have been excited to see him in a new avatar. Apparently, the shoot of the film starring Alaya F and Kartik went on floors in August and Kartik had revealed it on his social media handle. Now, as the film's shoot is nearing its end, Kartik seemed to be getting emotional about 'goodbyes'. The handsome actor took to social media to share a new photo from the sets of his film and penned a note.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Kartik wrote, "#Freddy is nearing a tough goodbye." With it, he shared a monochrome photo in which we could see him holding an Identity card with 'Freddy' written on it. While Kartik did not reveal his look, the photo gave us a glimpse of his connection with the character in the film. Kartik also shared the same photo on his Instagram story and wrote, "Will be the hardest goodbye" with a teary-eyed and black heart emoticon.

Take a look:

As soon as he shared the photo, fans began showering love on him. A fan wrote, "Will surely miss you Freddy." Another wrote, "You'll shine as alwayyyssss...loveee." Another wrote, "You will rock it."

Talking about Freddy, it is a dark romantic thriller and is uncharted territory for Kartik. It is said to be packed with unexpected twists and turns where lines between love and obsession are a blur for the characters. Kartik and Alaya F starrer is directed by Shashanka Ghosh and backed by Balaji Telefilms and Jay Shewakramani.

