Freddy Screening: Kartik Aaryan, Jay Shewakramani arrive in style at YRF Studios in Mumbai, WATCH
Kartik Aaryan, who will next be seen in the film Freddy, arrived in style at the Yash Raj Films’ Studios in Mumbai around late Thursday evening. Have a look at the glimpses here.
2022 has been the year for Kartik Aaryan fans. Right after the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the actor has been on cloud nine this year. For the unaware, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 became the second highest-grossing Bollywood film this year. Moreover, Kartik’s performance in this film was much appreciated by the critics. With Kartik’s second film of the year ‘Freddy’ arriving at the Disney Plus Hotstar, it is evident that fans can’t keep calm to watch the actor on the OTT platform soon.
In the latest development, actors Kartik Aaryan, Alaya F, and Freddy producer Jay Shewakramani were papped by camerapersons at Yash Raj Films Studios in Mumbai as they arrived for the screening of the film.
Alaya opted to wear a cute dress with a dark navy blue coat in which she looked absolutely stunning. Kartik Aaryan and Freddy producer Jay Shewakramani, on the other hand, got clicked together as they posed in comfortable garments.
About Freddy
Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, Freddy is about the journey of Dr Freddy Ginwala, who is a dentist by profession. Later, as the story unfolds, the doctor’s personality gets equated with a serial killer. Is it true? Watch out for the film to know more. The film stars Jeniffer Piccinato, Kartik Aaryan, Alaya F, and Tripti Agarwal in pivotal roles and is releasing on Disney Plus Hotstar today.
Kartik Aaryan’s Work Front
On the work front, Aaryan will next star in the film Shehzada alongside actress Kriti Sanon in the lead role. Later, he will be seen on the big screen alongside actress Kiara Advani in the romantic drama Satyaprem Ki Katha.
