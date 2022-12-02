Freddy Screening: Kartik Aaryan, Jay Shewakramani arrive in style at YRF Studios in Mumbai, WATCH

2022 has been the year for Kartik Aaryan fans. Right after the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 , the actor has been on cloud nine this year. For the unaware, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 became the second highest-grossing Bollywood film this year. Moreover, Kartik’s performance in this film was much appreciated by the critics. With Kartik’s second film of the year ‘Freddy’ arriving at the Disney Plus Hotstar, it is evident that fans can’t keep calm to watch the actor on the OTT platform soon.

In the latest development, actors Kartik Aaryan, Alaya F, and Freddy producer Jay Shewakramani were papped by camerapersons at Yash Raj Films Studios in Mumbai as they arrived for the screening of the film.

Alaya opted to wear a cute dress with a dark navy blue coat in which she looked absolutely stunning. Kartik Aaryan and Freddy producer Jay Shewakramani, on the other hand, got clicked together as they posed in comfortable garments.

Have a look at the glimpses here!