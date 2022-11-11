Freddy Song Kaala Jaadu: Kartik Aaryan casts a spell with his 'Chopper Step'; Fans are hooked

There has been a lot of hype around Kartik Aaryan starrer Freddy, right from the moment it was announced. The first look poster of the movie showed Kartik Aaryan as Dr. Freddy Ginwala, holding a set of dentures in his gloved hands, and it left fans intrigued. This is the first time fans will get to see Kartik in a role such as this one, and needless to say, fans are super-excited about the film. The teaser of Freddy further gave a glimpse of Kartik’s role as a creepy dentist. Now, the makers of the movie have released the first song from the film, titled Kaala Jaadu. Kartik Aaryan introduces the ‘Chopper Step’ in Freddy song Kaala Jaadu

Kartik Aaryan took to his Twitter account to share the music video of Kaala Jaadu. In his tweet, the actor wrote that fans loved his ‘ZigZag step’ from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and that he is now introducing the ‘Chopper Step’ in the song Kaala Jaadu. “And the wait is over #ChopperStep is here !! #KaalaJaadu wid my fav trio Pritam Arijit Irshad You all made my ZigZag step a nationwide trend Now bringing to you #ChopperStep with #KaalaJaadu #Freddy #2ndDecember @ipritamofficial @arijitsingh,” wrote Kartik Aaryan. The music of Kaala Jaadu has been composed by Pritam, and has been sung by Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi. The lyrics have been penned by Irshad Kamil. Check out the music video below!