Freddy Song Kaala Jaadu: Kartik Aaryan casts a spell with his 'Chopper Step'; Fans are hooked
Kartik Aaryan, who will next be seen in Freddy, has now unveiled the music video of the song Kaala Jaadu from the film. He also introduced fans to the ‘chopper step’; take a look!
There has been a lot of hype around Kartik Aaryan starrer Freddy, right from the moment it was announced. The first look poster of the movie showed Kartik Aaryan as Dr. Freddy Ginwala, holding a set of dentures in his gloved hands, and it left fans intrigued. This is the first time fans will get to see Kartik in a role such as this one, and needless to say, fans are super-excited about the film. The teaser of Freddy further gave a glimpse of Kartik’s role as a creepy dentist. Now, the makers of the movie have released the first song from the film, titled Kaala Jaadu.
Kartik Aaryan introduces the ‘Chopper Step’ in Freddy song Kaala Jaadu
Kartik Aaryan took to his Twitter account to share the music video of Kaala Jaadu. In his tweet, the actor wrote that fans loved his ‘ZigZag step’ from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and that he is now introducing the ‘Chopper Step’ in the song Kaala Jaadu. “And the wait is over #ChopperStep is here !! #KaalaJaadu wid my fav trio Pritam Arijit Irshad You all made my ZigZag step a nationwide trend Now bringing to you #ChopperStep with #KaalaJaadu #Freddy #2ndDecember @ipritamofficial @arijitsingh,” wrote Kartik Aaryan.
The music of Kaala Jaadu has been composed by Pritam, and has been sung by Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi. The lyrics have been penned by Irshad Kamil. Check out the music video below!
Fans reaction to Freddy song Kaala Jaadu
Fans loved Kartik’s Chopper Step in the song Kaala Jaadu, and showered their love by replying to Kartik’s tweet. While one Tweet read, “On a roll with the new step. Another chartbuster pumping it up. Superb @TheAaryanKartik !!#ChopperStep,” another one read, “You are next level excellent in this song K! You are just fire.”
About Freddy
Freddy, starring Kartik Aaryan and Alalya F, is a thriller directed by Shashanka Ghosh. Produced under the Balaji Telefilms and Northern Lights Films banners, Freddy will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on December 2.