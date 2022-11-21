Freddy Song Tum Jo Milo: Kartik Aaryan's soulful track captures his 'obsession' with Alaya F; WATCH

Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Anees Bazmee's horror-comedy film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kiara Advani and Tabu in the lead. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated film, Freddy. It also features Alaya F in the lead and is helmed by Shashanka Ghosh. Freddy is slated to release on December 2 on Disney+ Hotstar. In the film, Kartik will be essaying the role of Dr. Freddy Ginwala, a dentist by profession, while, Alaya plays Kainaaz.

Now, the makers of Freddy have unveiled the second track titled Tum Jo Milo, which shows his 'love and obsession' with Alaya . Sharing the music video on social media, Kartik captioned it: "A song of #Freddy‘s Love and Obsession. Presenting the soulful #TumJoMilo !!" Tum Jo Milo's music is composed by Pritam, vocals by Abhijeet Srivastava, and the lyrics have been penned by Irshad Kamil. Produced under the Balaji Telefilms and Northern Lights Films banners.

Kartik Aaryan's work front

Apart from this, his upcoming projects include Satyaprem Ki Katha, in which, he will reunite with Kiara Advani, which is slated to hit the theatres on June 29th, 2023. Next, Kartik will then be seen in Shehzada opposite Kriti Sanon. The film is helmed by David Dhawan's son Rohit Dhawan and is slated to release on February 10, 2023. It is the official Hindi remake of Allu Arjun’s Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The action film also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedekar.

He has also been cast in Anurag Basu's musical drama Aashiqui 3. Kartik will collaborate with Hansal Mehta in the social drama Captain India, in which he will play an airforce officer. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor will also be a part of Hera Pheri 3 with Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal. However, an official confirmation about his role is yet to be made.