Freddy Teaser: Kartik Aaryan as psychotic dentist proves he is here to stay; Do not miss the last scene

Kartik Aaryan is one of the finest actors we have in our industry currently. The actor is indeed one of the most bankable stars in Bollywood now and he has had quite a fantastic year professionally. Kartik’s last release Bhul Bhulaiyaa 2 broke several records and was one of the few Bollywood films to cross the 100 cr mark. Well, all eyes have been on him ever since the first look of his upcoming movie Freddy was released and today, the teaser of this film is out. We have to admit that you will witness the actor in a never-seen-before character and he looks quite intense. Kartik Aaryan transitions smoothly into a never-seen-before character

We have seen Kartik Aaryan play a lover boy, a best friend, an intense reporter, and a funny guy but this will be the first time we would see him playing a psychotic character. It has never been an easy job for any actor to convincingly play a character that would give us goosebumps and get all the fans on the edge of their seats. But, after looking at Freddy’s teaser, we have to admit that Kartik has proved his versatility and with whatever we could see of him in the teaser, one thing is very clear he is here to stay! The teaser will see different shades of Kartik, and each one is completely different from another. Check out Freddy’s teaser:

Kartik Aaryan’s dedication for Freddy In an earlier conversation with Pinkvilla, celebrity trainer Samir Jaura had opened up on working with Kartik Aaryan, when the actor was required to gain 12 to 14 kilos for producer Ekta Kapoor’s Freddy. “Transformations aren’t just limited to shredding or getting ripped, sometimes it also involves putting on kilos and fat but doing it in a very supervised and safe manner. Kartik was able to gain 14 kilos to achieve this look with disciplined, tailor-made workouts and the right diet. His dedication is incredible because he is genetically lean so to gain the weight in that particular time frame for his role is truly commendable. In fact, he has already started losing weight from his Freddy look to get ready for his next film,” Jaura had said.

