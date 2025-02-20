Freedom At Midnight 2: Writer Abhinandan Gupta reveals what audience can expect from upcoming season: ‘I think we approach...'

Freedom at Midnight became the audience’s favorite streaming show soon after the first season was released in 2024. Based on India’s partition, the historical drama web series is adapted from Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins’s book of the same name. While people are excited about Season 2, writer Abhinandan Gupta has revealed what they can expect from the upcoming installment. Read on!

After dropping the first season of Freedom at Midnight in November 2024 on Sony LIV, the makers announced that Season 2 is in the works. While everyone is eager to know how the story will continue, writer Abhinandan Gupta has shared some insights. In a conversation with OTTplay, he mentioned that they approached Season 2 with the same sense of responsibility, objectivity, impartiality, empathy, and compassion as they did with Season 1.

Without revealing any spoilers, Gupta stated, “It is about what happens on the streets right after what the bureaucrats have done indoors.” He further explained that while Season 1 covers the politics leading up to the partition of India, the upcoming season will delve into the consequences of that decision. “That is how these two seasons are thematically structured. It is a finite timeline, with two seasons covering a great story,” he concluded.

In the same interview, the writer spoke highly of Ranveer Singh and shared how it was a breeze working with him on the sets of Bajirao Mastani, Kill Dill, and Padmaavat. Despite having spent considerable time with Singh, Gupta still hopes to collaborate with the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani star again, calling him a phenomenal actor.

Additionally, Abhinandan Gupta praised Deepika Padukone , stating that when she is in the frame, people can’t look anywhere else as she commands attention. He also shared his admiration for Vicky Kaushal , who is receiving widespread praise for his performance in Chhaava. “I think Vicky is a really exciting actor to watch. He’s got great comic timing and can do anything,” he said, adding that Ranbir Kapoor is also on his wishlist of actors he wants to work with.

