Fresh allegations surface against NCB's Sameer Wankhede as witness claims he was made to sign blank papers.

Narcotics Control Bureau's Sameer Wankhede is in the center of an allegation storm. After Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik accused him of extortion and a witness in the drugs case made shocking claims of a pay off, Wankhede is now being probed by a five-member NCB team. Now, according to a latest report in India Today, another witness has claimed he was made to sign blank papers as panchnama.

The witness named Shekhar Kamble has alleged that NCB's Mumba i Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede made him sign blank papers which were later used as panchnama in connection with the arrest of a Nigerian national from Mumbai's Khargar, India Today's report stated.

Kamble stated that he was made to sign around 10 to 11 blank papers and that Wankhede promised him nothing would happen. In fact, he also revealed that he received a call from a NCB officer who warned him about not saying anything. "I saw the news on TV yesterday that mentioned the Kharghar Nigerian case and I was scared. I got a call from some NCB official named Anil Mane," Kamble revealed to the portal.

A five-member team of NCB, including DDG NCB Gyaneshwar Singh, arrives in Mumbai from Delhi. The team will probe the allegations of corruption made by Prabhakar Sail, who is a witness in the drugs-on-cruise matter of Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/qzdBa0Frmc — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2021

Earlier, a witness named Prabhakar Sail, who was also KP Gosavi's personal bodyguard, had claimed that he had heard of a payoff deal to be arranged between Gosavi and Sam D'souza. Of the massive Rs 18 crore deal, around Rs 8 crore were to be sent to Sameer Wankhede in the Aryan Khan drug case.

On Wednesday afternoon, a five-member NCB team reached Mumbai to probe the corruption matter. NCB's Sameer Wankhede has refuted the allegations and even visited the Delhi office on Tuesday.

