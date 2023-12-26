Fresh Bollywood Pairing 2024 Result: Fighter stars Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone win by a huge margin

New Year 2024 is inching closer, and looks like it will be a great year for Bollywood! Several interesting films such as Fighter, Merry Christmas, Jigra, Deva, Yodha and others are all set to release this year, and fans already cannot wait for them.

Apart from interesting films, we shall also get to see some fresh on-screen pairings cast their magic on the big screen. Pinkvilla conducted a poll asking readers which fresh Bollywood pairing are they most excited to see in 2024. Well, the results are out, and there’s a clear winner!

Fans vote Fighter actors Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone as winner of Fresh Bollywood Pairing of 2024

8 on-screen pairs from upcoming Bollywood films were in the race for the poll of Fresh Bollywood pairing of 2024. The voting process aimed at selecting the one on-screen pair that fans are most eagerly waiting to see. A total of 178 users voted in the poll over a span of two days, and the final polling result is out now! Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan, who will be seen together in Fighter, emerged as the undisputed winners, with the majority of votes.

While Fighter actors Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone emerged victorious with 62 percent of the total votes, the second spot was taken by Vijay Sethupati and Katrina Kaif, who will share screen space in Merry Christmas. They garnered 13 percent votes. Following close behind, was Vicky Kaushal-Rashmika Mandanna's pair, with 10 percent votes. Vicky and Rashmika will be seen together in Chhava. Check out the poll results below!

List of nominees included in Fresh Bollywood Pairing 2024 Poll

The list of 8 nominees for Fresh Bollywood Pairing 2024 poll included Janhvi Kapoor-Jr NTR in Devara, Sidharth Malhotra-Raashii Khanna in Yodha, Janhvi Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao in Mr and Mrs Mahi, Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone in Fighter, Vijay Sethupathi-Katrina Kaif in Merry Christmas, Vicky Kaushal-Rashmika Mandanna in Chhava, Shahid Kapoor-Pooja Hegde in Deva, Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon in untitled rom-com.

About Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter

Fighter marks Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s first on-screen collaboration. While Deepika will be seen as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni, Hrithik Roshan plays Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty, in the film. It also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Sheikh. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter will hit the big screens on 25th January, 2024.

