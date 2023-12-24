Fresh Bollywood Pairings 2024 POLL: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone to Vicky Kaushal-Rashmika; which one are you excited for?

This year has been no less than a roller coaster ride for all the Bollywood lovers out there. The year had a kick start with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan and ended on a gripping note with the release of Animal. Notably, the industry also launched many fresh pairings including Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor in Bawaal and Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday in Dream Girl 2.

As the year is now coming to an end and 2024 has already begun knocking on the door, we have come up with a poll to know which fresh Bollywood pairing are you looking out for. Have a look at the nominees below.

1. Janhvi Kapoor-Jr NTR in Devara

Janhvi Kapoor is all set to make her debut in South Indian cinema with the much-awaited movie Devara. Throughout her career, she has shared amazing chemistry with various Bollywood actors, including Ishaan Khatter and many others. Now, with her upcoming film Devara, fans are in for a delightful surprise as they get to witness the exciting new pairing of Janhvi and Jr NTR. It's definitely going to be a treat for all the fans out there!

2. Sidharth Malhotra-Raashii Khanna in Yodha

Yodha is set to welcome another fresh Bollywood pairing in front of the fans. The movie will feature actor Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna paired together in this Karan Johar’s production. Notably, the movie will also feature actress Disha Patani and it would be intriguing to see what the trio would bring to the table.

Advertisement

3. Janhvi Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao in Mr and Mrs Mahi

Janvhi Kapoor is all set to make 2024 her year with a bunch of exciting projects lined up. After her successful pairing with Varun Dhawan in the film Bawaal in 2023, she is now ready to create magic on-screen with Rajkummar Rao in the sports drama Mr and Mrs Mahi. Fans can expect their sizzling chemistry to light up the big screen on April 19, next year. It's going to be an amazing year for Janvhi Kapoor!

4. Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone in Fighter

The film Fighter is set to release on January 25 next year, and the makers have already treated us with some of its songs. The latest one, Ishq Jaisa Kuch, showcases the incredible chemistry between Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan . Their sizzling presence in the song's video is just a glimpse of what's to come on the big screen next year.

5. Vijay Sethupathi-Katrina Kaif in Merry Christmas

Katrina Kaif’s sizzling chemistry with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in Tiger 3 had fans wanting more. It seems like Katrina is set to return with a bang next year, as she will be seen in Merry Christmas opposite actor Vijay Sethupathi. This fresh Bollywood pairing is surely something to watch out for!

6. Vicky Kaushal-Rashmika Mandanna in Chhava

Rashmika Mandanna was cast alongside Ranbir Kapoor in the movie Animal, where she portrayed his wife. Their on-screen chemistry captured the hearts of fans. Now, in her latest venture Chhava, she is paired with Vicky Kaushal, creating a new and exciting pairing in Bollywood. It's safe to say that Mandanna will once again work her magic with Kaushal, just like she did with Kapoor in Animal.

7. Shahid Kapoor-Pooja Hegde in Deva

Shahid Kapoor has had onscreen romances with various Bollywood actresses, ranging from Kareena Kapoor Khan to Alia Bhatt. Now, he is all set to create magic with Pooja Hegde in their first-ever pairing. Fans are eagerly anticipating what this new duo will bring to the table.

8. Shahid kapoor-Kriti Sanon in untitled rom-com

Apart from Pooja Hegde, Shahid Kapoor will also be seen romancing Kriti Sanon in an untitled romantic comedy project. Notably, in an exclusive chat with us earlier, Kapoor had spilled the beans on the film and said that the movie will have a ‘twist’, ‘lots of songs and lots of fun’.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Fresh On-screen Pair 2023 POLL: Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara to Prabhas-Kriti Sanon; choose your favorite