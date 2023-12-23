Fresh On-screen Pair 2023 POLL: Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara to Prabhas-Kriti Sanon; choose your favorite

As we approach the end of 2023, it's worth acknowledging that Bollywood once again provided us with endless entertainment. This year was filled with a wide range of blockbusters and films from various genres. Among the many cinematic achievements, we also witnessed the birth of new on-screen couples. These dynamic duos not only mesmerized us with their sparkling chemistry but also won over the hearts of the audience.

Thus, before calling it a year, we decided to run a poll to know your favorite fresh on-screen pair. Let's take a look at nominees below.

1. Shah Rukh Khan-Taapsee Pannu in Dunki

Dunki was not only one of the highly-anticipated movies of the year but also witnessed the fresh pairing of Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu. Rightly called the King of Romance, SRK yet again managed to spread his effortless charm. The song O Maahi set in the backdrop of beautiful desert and bombings added to the aesthetics.

2. Ranbir Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna in Animal

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal set social media ablaze. Even weeks after its release, the film continues to stir the internet. In the film, Ranbir Kapoor was seen playing Rashmika Mandanna’s husband. The love story between the two was unconventional and managed to strike a chord with the audience.

3. Ranbir Kapoor -Triptii Dimri in Animal

Ranbir Kapoor was also spotted showing off his scorching chemistry with Triptii Dimri in the movie Animal. The unexpected pairing of these two was a delightful surprise for the audience. But it was their explosive and captivating bond that became the hot topic in town after the film hit the screens. It's safe to say that this pairing was something fans never knew they craved

4. Shah Rukh Khan And Nayanthara in Jawan

The blockbuster collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee brought South sensation Nayanthara to Jawan. The film which created a storm at the box office made fans go gaga over their sizzling chemistry and fans went ‘Chaleya’ for sure! The love for the film and the stars can itself be ascertained from the impressive box-office collection.

5. Salman Khan-Pooja Hegde in Kisi Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

The on-screen duo Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde already made waves in the industry before the movie was even released. Once the movie hit the screens, devoted fans couldn't resist falling head over heels for this fresh on-screen couple in Farhad Samji's directorial venture.

6. Vicky Kaushal And Sara Ali Khan in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan entertained the audience with their delightful pairing in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The candid yet close off-screen bond was enough to promise the chemistry translated on-screen. As a result, the innocent yet enchanting chemistry was celebrated by the fans in super-hit tracks like Tere Vaaste and Tu Hai To Mujhe Fir Aur Kya Chahiye.

7. Kriti Sanon-Prabhas in Adipurush

Kriti Sanon and Prabhas' on-screen pairing in the mythological Adipurush created quite a buzz. Their off-screen chemistry, evident through public appearances and social media posts, perfectly translated onto the big screen.

8. Shraddha Kapoor-Ranbir Kapoor in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar

No doubt about it, the rom-com Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar would have been completely different without Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. Their incredible chemistry and enchanting love story easily won over the hearts of the audience.

9. Janhvi Kapoor And Varun Dhawan in Bawaal

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan's new on-screen collaboration in Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal was a rollercoaster of emotions for fans. The film's charm and the buzz on social media received immense praise from the audience, leaving a lasting impact with its heartfelt love story.

10. Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday in Dream Girl 2

Fans were already buzzing with excitement over the unique and interesting combination of Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in Dream Girl 2. From the delightful Mathura accent to their incredible humor, fans couldn't stop showering praises on the movie and this fresh on-screen duo.

