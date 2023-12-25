Fresh On-screen Pairing 2023 Results: Jawan’s Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara lead the way with 45 percent votes

In 2023, there were numerous incredible movies that revitalized Bollywood. From blockbuster hits to new talents entering the industry, the year delivered immense entertainment across all genres. Moreover, we witnessed some exciting new on-screen pairings that created quite a buzz in the industry.

As a result, Pinkvilla conducted a poll to determine the audience's favorite fresh pairing, and the duo of Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara in Jawan emerged as the clear winner.

Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara in Jawan emerge as the clear winner

We recently conducted a poll to find out the audience's most beloved new on-screen couples in 2023. The list featured the top 10 pairings, which caused quite a buzz on social media. These pairings were highly anticipated and their box-office performances were outstanding, making them the top couples of the year.

Finally, the results are out. The pairing of Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara in Atlee’s directorial, Jawan got a clean sweep with 45% votes. It is very much evident that amongst others it is the sizzling chemistry between King Khan and South Star managed to swoon over the audience.

The pairings that competed in the poll

The second number is clinched by Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in Luv Ranjan’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar with 13% votes while the third place is settled by Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu for their latest released Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki with 11% votes.

Advertisement

Up next is the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke pairing of Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan with 9% votes, followed by Kriti Sanon and Prabhas in Adipurush with 8%. Interestingly, the much buzzed pairing of Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal received 7 % votes after that Ranbir Kapoor-Triptii Dimri’s pair with 6% votes concluded by Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor with 1% vote for their chemistry in Bawaal.

Check out the results below:

About Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan's highly awaited partnership with Jawan shattered numerous records at the cinema. Atlee directed the film, which also featured Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, and Priyamani in significant roles. Gauri Khan backed the film, which was released by Red Chillies on September 7th.

ALSO READ: Fresh On-screen Pair 2023 POLL: Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara to Prabhas-Kriti Sanon; choose your favorite