Friday Flashback: Did you know Hrithik Roshan was the first choice for THIS Shah Rukh Khan classic?

Hrithik Roshan after Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai became an instant sensation and as the industry lined up to offer him films, he was considered first for this Shah Rukh Khan starrer that ended up becoming a masterpiece.

’s debut in the Hindi film industry is the stuff of dreams. He was projected on the silver screen as this dancing greek god in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai in 2000 and the film ended up being one of the biggest hits of the year. Later in the year, Hrithik played the part of an innocent youth being brainwashed into a tragedy in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s ‘Mission Kashmir’, which garnered him a lot of critical acclaims. This invincible actor arrived on the scene and became a force to reckon with. Successful filmmaker lined up in front of Hrithik with brilliant scripts but he had to reject a few classics.

A lesser-known fact is that Hrithik was the first choice for Dil Chahta Hai as well but he could not participate in the film. In 2001, delivered a classic by the name of Lagaan, and director Ashutosh Gowariker’s epic tale got nominated for an Oscar. Ashutosh was looking for the leading man for his next project about a Nasa scientist coming back to his roots and deciding to work for his country called ‘Swades’. Hrithik Roshan was the first choice to play the lead character of Mohan Bhargav. Hrithik rejected the film due to unknown reasons and played the part to perfection.

With AR Rahman’s soulful music and some of the most brilliantly made dramatic scenes in Hindi cinema, Swades ended up becoming a cult classic though it did not rake in the moolah at the box office. Around the same time, Hrithik was also offered ’s role in Hum Tum but he could not participate in that film as well.

Also Read| Flashback Friday: Did you know Alia Bhatt appeared in THIS Anurag Kashyap film post ‘Student of the Year’?

Share your comment ×