Friday Flashback: Saba Ali Khan gives a perfect throwback as she shares Taimur’s adorable pics

Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Ali Khan is quite active on social media and her Instagram activities are a treat for the fans. The lady is often seen sharing beautiful pics of her family members especially her nephews Taimur Ali Khan, Jeh, Ibrahim Ali Khan and niece Sara Ali Khan and they tend to grab all the eyeballs. And while each of her posts tends to take the social media by a storm, keeping up with the trajectory, Saba is once again making headlines as she shared beautiful throwback pics of little Tim from his younger days.

In the pics, the Pataudi prince was seen enjoying this swinging time and we can’t get enough of his cuteness. The first pic featured Taimur dressed in a light pink coloured night suit with multiple prints on it. Lost in his thoughts, the munchkin was seen sitting on a blue coloured swing at his home. The other pic had Taimur as a happy child who looked cute in his white t-shirt and denims and was happily enjoying swinging in a park. Saba captioned the images as, “Fresh ..#fridayflashback Few years back!

Take a look at Saba Ali Khan’s post:

Earlier, Saba had also showered love on Jeh as he had turned 10 months old early this month and shared a beautiful collage of his pics. She had captioned the image as, “Wishing my Jeh jaan…. Happy 10th month. Love you!” along with a heart emoticon. The collage also had a sticker on it that read as, “10 months old”.