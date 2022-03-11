Friday Fun: Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani's throwback party photos will leave you excited for Govinda Naam Mera

Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani will soon be seen reuniting for Govinda Naam Mera. The duo will also share screen space with Bhumi Pednekar in the film. In the spirit of Friday fun, we came across these photos of Lust Stories co-stars Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani from a party they attended back in 2018.

While Vicky Kaushal can be seen donning denim on denim like a boss with a crisp white T-shirt, Kiara can be seen dressed in a breezy, lacy yellow number. The duo can be seen posing with their Lust Stories director Karan Johar at the party. For the unversed, Karan Johar's short film from the Netflix anthology featuring Vicky and Kiara was one of the most loved shorts.

In fact, it also opened up doors for Kiara Advani who was then signed on for films like Kabir Singh, Kalank and Good Newwz. Meanwhile, Vicky made his solo debut the next year with the super hit Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Check out Kiara and Vicky's throwback photo:

Both Vicky and Kiara will now be reuniting for Govinda Naam Mera. The quintessential Bollywood masala film is a romantic comedy featuring Kiara, Vicky and Bhumi. Directed by Shashank Khaitan and backed by Karan Johar, the film was initially titled Mr Lele with Varun Dhawan headlining it. However, as per reports, the actor later dropped out and Vicky Kaushal was signed on.

