Friday Night Plan star Babil Khan reveals why boys were reluctant to be friends with him while growing up

Babil Khan, who has been receiving a lot of love and praise for delivering a wonderful performance in Qala, recently opened up about his mother, Sutapa Sikdar's hopes for him and how she's really proud of her son. Moreover, Babil also talked about receiving attention from females and not being able to have male friends.

Babil Khan on having no male friends

In a recent conversation with The Indian Express, Babil shared that boys of his age would be reluctant to be friends with him simply because he would talk about his “feelings” a lot - something which, according to Babil, never bothered girls or saw that as a hindrance in their equation with him.

He said during the interview, "I would get a lot of it (female attention) because I am a sensitive guy. Ladke mujhe samajhte nahi the (The boys wouldn’t understand me). I wanted friends, I would go to the boys and be like, ‘Bhai mujhse dosti kar lo, maine kya kiya hai? (Bro, please be friends with me, what have I done?)’ They would tell me, ‘You talk about your feelings a lot, just play football man. Football ke beech rone kyu lagta hai! (Why do you start crying while playing football?)’"

This was the reason, according to the Qala actor, that he became friends with girls. "But then the boys started getting jealous! I am like, you guys first abandoned me, so what do you want? I would get bullied a lot back then," Babil added.

Babil's idea of 'getting' women

During the conversation, Irrfan Khan's son shared that he has never been the guy who goes out there to 'get' women. According to him, the whole idea of 'getting' women - as usually said by boys - is "absurdly wrong". Furthermore, Babil said that if one talks like that, "subconsciously" it starts playing a role in how they think about women. He added, "You don’t ‘get’ women, you partner with them, and not necessarily and only in a romantic way. Maybe this is why I was closer to women… I am a Mumma’s boy. I hope she is proud of me. I hope I am doing enough for her."

Work-wise, Babil Khan will be seen in his second feature film titled as Friday Night Plan alongside Juhi Chawla, and Medha Rana, among others. The film is helmed by Vatsal Neelakantan and will be released on Netflix on September 1.

